Amid higher expenditure level of Ministries, funds in welfare schemes remain underutilised

A sum of Rs 60 crore was allocated for the monitoring and evaluation of the programmes of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, but only Rs 1.83 crore was spent. A sum of Rs 60 crore was allocated for the monitoring and evaluation of the programmes of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, but only Rs 1.83 crore was spent.

The government’s ministries and its various departments may have tried to reach their overall target of expending 75 per cent of the Budget allocation. However, several schemes of these ministries where there are real beneficiaries — Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, women, minorities, and disabled people — have shown very poor expenditure level in almost nine months.

In the case of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Rs 2,926.82 crore was allotted for post-matric scholarship to SCs but only Rs 1,731.31 crore were spent — only 59.15 per cent. It has a Budget allocation of Rs 30 crore for free coaching of Scheduled Caste and OBC students. Till January 3, only Rs 6.9 crore (23 per cent) was spent. Of the Babu Jagjivan Ram Chhatravas Scheme’s allocation of Rs 107.76 crore, only Rs 7.6 crore (7.05 per cent) has been spent till January 3. The Pre-Matric Scholarship for OBC students was allocated Rs 220 crore, but the Ministry spent only Rs 122.53 crore (55.69 percent) . Similarly, of Rs 355 crore allocated to Pre-Matric Scholarship to Scheduled Castes, only Rs 182.67 crore (51.45 per cent) was spent.

Women’s welfare schemes have also performed poorly, shows the data. A total of Rs 201.21 crore was allocated to the Ministry of Women & Child Development for schemes funded from the Nirbhaya Fund. But, no amount was spent till December 24, as per the data. Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, one of the most publicised schemes of the NDA government, has an allocation of Rs 280 crore but only 43.94 crore was spent to date — only 15.69 per cent of the allocation. An amount of Rs 1,330 crore was allocated for various schemes to protect and empower women, but the Ministry was able to spend only Rs 204.77 crore — only 15.29 percent of the allocation. The Working Women Hostel scheme has an allocation of Rs 165 crore, but only Rs 19.72 crore was spent till December 24. With an allocation of Rs 15 crore, there is another scheme of the Ministry of WCD — Home for Widows — but there was no amount spent from this scheme till December 24. The Ministry’s other schemes like Mahila Shakti Kendra (expenditure of Rs 8.75 crore of allocation of Rs 150 crore) and Ujjwala (expenditure of Rs 8.58 crore of allocation of Rs 30 crore) have also been among the worst performers in terms of expenditure. Another big-ticket programme of this government is the National Nutrition Mission, under this Ministry, for which several highly paid consultants have been hired. This was allocated Rs 3,400 crore for the fiscal, but only Rs 1,102.74 crore — 32.43 per cent — of the allocation was utilised.

The Ministry of Textiles also has some schemes for the welfare of poor. For instance, of Rs 456.8 crore for the National Handloom Development Programme , only Rs 256.14 crore was spent till December 18, which was 56 per cent. The Powerloom Promotion Scheme was given Rs 159.08 crore but only Rs 24.31 crore was spent. For all the schemes of the Ministry of Textiles, there was an allocation of Rs 4,800.57 crore for revenue expenditure and only Rs 30.91 crore was capital expenditure, but till December 18 only Rs 3,243.10 crore (67.56 per cent), and from the capital head only Rs 9.21 crore (29.8 per cent), was spent to date.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has several schemes for the welfare of disabled people, but some of them have shown poor expenditure level. For instance, of the total allocation of Rs 41.21 crore for the National Handicapped Finance Development Corporation, the actual expenditure till January 7 was zero. Similarly, the whole allocated amount of Rs 17 crore for the establishment of Centre for Disability Sports was unspent till that date. Also, Rs 8 crore was allocated for the support of Braille Presses, but nothing was spent.

Schemes under the Ministry of Minority Affairs, too, have a poor expenditure pattern as seven particular schemes, with total allocation of Rs 3,289.31 crore, were able to spend only Rs 867.82 crore till November 30 — only 25.38 per cent. Under Hamari Dharohar scheme, Rs 8 crore was allocated in 2019-20, but till November 30 not a single penny was spent. Similarly, of an allocation of Rs 15 crore for the Leadership Development of Minority Women scheme, only Rs 46 lakh was spent (3.07 per cent).

Schemes for the welfare of the students belonging to the minorities section have also almost same the same pattern. Of an allocation of Rs 1,470 crore for Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram, only Rs 627.07 crore was spent till that date. And, of Rs 1,220.30 crore allocated for the Pre-Matric Scholarships for minority students, only Rs 162.90 crore were spent. Moreover, of Rs 496.01 crore allocated for the Post-Matric Scholarships of minority students, only Rs 70.56 crore was spent. For the support of the UPSC candidates who clear the C-SAT (Prelims) examination of Civil Services Exams, Rs 20 crore was allocated but till November 30, only Rs 5 crore was spent.

While as per the earlier criterion of only 33 per cent of the Budget allocation was allowed to be spent in the last quarter (January-March), in a communication to the ministries, the Department of Economic Affairs said on December 27 the government would allow only 25 percent of the Budget allocation in the last quarter of the financial year. Sources said the ministries have recently received Revised Estimates in accordance with which the allocation has been reduced for many schemes, which have seen poor expenditure levels.

