Amid defaults, RBI for closer look at financial conglomerates’ regulations

The Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said the “framework for oversight of financial conglomerates requires closer attention” in the wake of the recent developments in non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and defaults by IL&FS group.

The recent developments in the NBFC sector have underscored the need for greater prudence in risk-taking, he said.

“There is, in particular, a need for some rebalancing as excessive credit growth, especially if funded with short-term financing, either sectorally or overall, is not stability-enhancing,” he said in the RBI’s Financial Stability Report (FSR).

IL&FS, which made a series of defaults that led to a liquidity crunch in the NBFC sector, has a debt level of Rs 93,000 crore. While the government has pushed for a special liquidity window for NBFCs, the RBI had declined to offer any sops to them.

“The shift in credit intermediation from banks to non-banks has given the corporate sector a diverse choice of financing instruments. Such market-intermediated credit flows require robust supporting infrastructure in the form of appropriate valuation regime as also informative and responsive credit rating framework,” Das said. Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has recently taken significant initiatives in both these areas, he said.

“While the current FC oversight undertaken by Inter Regulatory Forum for monitoring Financial Conglomerates (IRF-FC) generally satisfies all the relevant guidelines of BIS on financial conglomerate supervision, there is possibly some scope to further fine-tune them to Indian conditions to identify relevant FCs, incorporate market-based feedback in FC assessment and have proportionate triggers for timely action,” the FSR report said.

“As the IL&FS incident in the domestic financial markets illustrates, conglomerate structures also pose some clear risks: intra-group transactions create opportunities for regulatory arbitrage by bypassing regulations related to exposure norms and opportunities to mask leverage through double gearing and complex inter-group structures, leading to a possible spillover of risks to the financial system in times of business turmoil,” the report said.

While the role of banks and non-banks in supporting the growth needs of an emerging economy like India is well recognised, emphasis should continue to be on diligent, prudent and sound risk management practices, the RBI said. Meanwhile, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has bridged an important institutional gap to strengthen the muchneeded credit discipline.