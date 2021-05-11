Amid Covid effect, bank steps, wilful defaults rise Rs 38,976 crore

Banks have added Rs 38,976 crore from 662 borrower accounts as wilful defaulters during the 12 months ended December 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country’s financial system.

With this, total wilful defaults amounted to Rs 2,44,602 crore from 12,917 accounts as of December 2020, as against Rs 2,05,606 crore from 12,255 accounts in December 2019, according to data available from credit information bureau TransUnion CIBIL.

Wilful defaults have now more than doubled from Rs 1,18,130 crore in December 2017.

“Banks are now often using the wilful defaulter status as a weapon to force borrowers to repay loans. Many borrowers pay up fearing the tag, as once they are declared a wilful defaulter, they won’t get any more bank funding. Banks used the wilful default tag during the Covid period, so recoveries improved,” a banking sector source said. However, recoveries from some of the top wilful defaulters have remained negligible.

In cases such as Winsome Diamonds and Jewellery Pvt Ltd (Rs 8,000 crore), Kingfisher Airlines Ltd (Rs 10,000 crore), Sterling Biotech Group (Rs 15,600 crore), Rei Agro Ltd (Rs 3,871 crore), Pixion Media Pvt Ltd (Rs 3,000 crore), which were referred to investigative agencies, banks are yet to recover any money.

While the agencies have seized assets of these defaulters under the money laundering law, most of the promoters have challenged the attachment and cases are stuck in various courts. Most promoters, including Jatin Mehta of Winsome Diamonds, Vijay Mallya of Kingfisher, and Nitin Sandesara of Sterling Biotech, have left India and are now locked in legal and extradition battles with the banks and the government.

As per the RBI’s classification, a ‘wilful default’ would be deemed to have occurred if the borrower has defaulted in meeting their repayment obligations to the lender even when they have the capacity to honour the said obligations.

A wilful default happens when a borrower has not utilised the finance from a lender for the specific purpose for which it was availed — and has diverted the funds for other purposes, or siphoned them off, or disposed of or removed the movable fixed assets or immovable property given for the purpose of securing a term loan without the lender’s knowledge.

State Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest bank, has topped the list of wilful defaulters with 1,792 borrower accounts owing Rs 62,709 crore as of December 2020. Punjab National Bank is in the second position with wilful defaults amounting to Rs 36,684 crore as against Rs 24,062 crore in December 2019. Banks had offered moratoriums and announced loan restructuring in 2020 to various classes of borrowers to mitigate hardships caused by the pandemic.

SBI has declared 1,538 borrowers including companies, with aggregate outstanding of Rs 53,806 crore, as wilful defaulters in respect of loans that were sanctioned before March 31, 2014. Of these 1,538 wilful defaulters, at least 218 have outstandings of more than Rs 50 crore each. The majority of wilful defaulters are in sectors such as iron and steel, textile, food processing, gems & jewellery, trading, engineering, construction, and infrastructure.