AMFI simplifies process for smooth transfer of mutual fund units to nominees, legal heirs

AMFI has revised its standard operating procedure to simplify the transfer of mutual fund units to nominees and legal heirs after a unit holder's death. (Representative image)

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Friday simplified the process for the transfer of mutual fund units and proceeds following the death of a unit holder.

The move by the mutual fund regulator aims to ensure that the beneficiaries and families of the deceased do not face any hurdles while inheriting these units due to minor discrepancies such as address mismatches.

“In cases where there is a mismatch in the recorded address of the deceased unit holder, asset management companies (AMCs) are now advised to rely on the latest available address details, provided they are supported by relevant documents,” AMFI said in its press release.