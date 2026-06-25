Amazon ramps up AI, cloud infra investment in India

Stepping up its investment plans in India, US e-commerce giant Amazon has proposed to invest an additional $13 billion to expand artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure in India, taking its total investment in the country to $48 billion between 2026 and 2030.

In 2025, Amazon announced a $35-billion investment across all its businesses in India. This additional $13 billion, the company said, will expand AWS data centre capacity in Mumbai and Hyderabad, giving startups, enterprises and government organisations access to custom AI chips, managed AI services, secure and reliable cloud technologies, and developer tools to innovate faster, scale further and serve customers globally.

The announcement came after Amazon CEO Andy Jassy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi Thursday. Jassy highlighted the growing importance of India, where Amazon operates several businesses including ecommerce, AI and cloud, and entertainment among others, in his meeting with the PM.

“For over a decade, we have been serving customers, sellers, developers, startups, and enterprises through our different businesses. The response has been tremendous, with strong growth especially across our ecommerce, AI and cloud businesses,” Jassy said.

“As we grow Amazon in India, our business priorities align with India’s priorities of democratising access to AI, digitising small businesses, creating jobs, and enabling exports, and we are investing over $48 billion in the coming five years to meet the strong demand across our business in India and to help India achieve these priorities,” he said.

Top US tech companies are pouring billions into India to develop AI infrastructure. In October 2025, Google announced an investment of $15 billion over the next five years to establish one gigawatt-scale AI hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This is the company’s largest AI hub centre outside the US.

In December 2025, Microsoft announced its largest investment in Asia – $17.5 billion over four years (CY 2026 to 2029) – to advance India’s cloud and AI infrastructure, skilling and ongoing operations. This investment builds on the $3 billion investment announced earlier this year which, it said, is on track to spend by the end of CY2026.

Story continues below this ad

In addition to expanding AI and cloud infrastructure, Amazon will continue investing in the operations network powering its ecommerce and quick commerce business in India. The company plans to launch more than 20 new fulfillment centres and over 100 new last-mile delivery stations this year alone, bringing faster deliveries to customers nationwide, especially in Tier 3 and 4 cities.

“Amazon runs one of the largest, safest, fastest and the most reliable operations network in India which serves customers in every single pin-code across the country,” the company said.

Amazon also recently announced ‘Sammaan’, a programme to provide a range of benefits to thousands of delivery associates across the country. Initiatives include scholarships for the education of associates’ children, enabling access to government benefits and financial inclusion programmes, comprehensive insurance coverage, on-road safety measures, and more. A portion of Amazon India’s recently announced $300 million investment in operations and associate well-being will be directed towards strengthening and scaling these initiatives.

Amazon’s cumulative investments in India from 2010-2030 now stand at over $88 billion. Since launching in the country, Amazon has digitised 12 million small businesses, enabled over $20 billion in cumulative ecommerce exports, and supported 2.8 million jobs. Amazon has also trained over 10 million Indians on cloud skills.

Story continues below this ad

Through 2030, the company will focus on AI-led digitisation, export growth, and job creation. The company has committed to supporting 3.8 million jobs, $80 billion in cumulative exports, enabling AI benefits for 15 million small businesses, and AI education for 4 million government school students. Amazon is already the largest foreign investor in India, the largest enabler of ecommerce exports, and one of the biggest job creators in the country, it said.