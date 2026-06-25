Amazon ramps up AI, cloud infra investment in India

Amazon commits another $13 bn, raising total to $48 bn by 2030, boosting AI, cloud infrastructure, ecommerce operations, exports and job creation.

Written by: George Mathew
4 min readMumbaiJun 25, 2026 09:04 PM IST
AI upgradeAmazon CEO Andy Jassy (left) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: Amazon)
Make us preferred source on Google

Stepping up its investment plans in India, US e-commerce giant Amazon has proposed to invest an additional $13 billion to expand artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure in India, taking its total investment in the country to $48 billion between 2026 and 2030.

In 2025, Amazon announced a $35-billion investment across all its businesses in India. This additional $13 billion, the company said, will expand AWS data centre capacity in Mumbai and Hyderabad, giving startups, enterprises and government organisations access to custom AI chips, managed AI services, secure and reliable cloud technologies, and developer tools to innovate faster, scale further and serve customers globally.

The announcement came after Amazon CEO Andy Jassy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi Thursday. Jassy highlighted the growing importance of India, where Amazon operates several businesses including ecommerce, AI and cloud, and entertainment among others, in his meeting with the PM.

“For over a decade, we have been serving customers, sellers, developers, startups, and enterprises through our different businesses. The response has been tremendous, with strong growth especially across our ecommerce, AI and cloud businesses,” Jassy said.

“As we grow Amazon in India, our business priorities align with India’s priorities of democratising access to AI, digitising small businesses, creating jobs, and enabling exports, and we are investing over $48 billion in the coming five years to meet the strong demand across our business in India and to help India achieve these priorities,” he said.

Top US tech companies are pouring billions into India to develop AI infrastructure. In October 2025, Google announced an investment of $15 billion over the next five years to establish one gigawatt-scale AI hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This is the company’s largest AI hub centre outside the US.

In December 2025, Microsoft announced its largest investment in Asia – $17.5 billion over four years (CY 2026 to 2029) – to advance India’s cloud and AI infrastructure, skilling and ongoing operations. This investment builds on the $3 billion investment announced earlier this year which, it said, is on track to spend by the end of CY2026.

Story continues below this ad

In addition to expanding AI and cloud infrastructure, Amazon will continue investing in the operations network powering its ecommerce and quick commerce business in India. The company plans to launch more than 20 new fulfillment centres and over 100 new last-mile delivery stations this year alone, bringing faster deliveries to customers nationwide, especially in Tier 3 and 4 cities.

“Amazon runs one of the largest, safest, fastest and the most reliable operations network in India which serves customers in every single pin-code across the country,” the company said.

Amazon also recently announced ‘Sammaan’, a programme to provide a range of benefits to thousands of delivery associates across the country. Initiatives include scholarships for the education of associates’ children, enabling access to government benefits and financial inclusion programmes, comprehensive insurance coverage, on-road safety measures, and more. A portion of Amazon India’s recently announced $300 million investment in operations and associate well-being will be directed towards strengthening and scaling these initiatives.

Amazon’s cumulative investments in India from 2010-2030 now stand at over $88 billion. Since launching in the country, Amazon has digitised 12 million small businesses, enabled over $20 billion in cumulative ecommerce exports, and supported 2.8 million jobs. Amazon has also trained over 10 million Indians on cloud skills.

Story continues below this ad

Through 2030, the company will focus on AI-led digitisation, export growth, and job creation. The company has committed to supporting 3.8 million jobs, $80 billion in cumulative exports, enabling AI benefits for 15 million small businesses, and AI education for 4 million government school students. Amazon is already the largest foreign investor in India, the largest enabler of ecommerce exports, and one of the biggest job creators in the country, it said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
George Mathew
George Mathew

George Mathew is an Associate Editor with The Indian Express, based in Mumbai. A veteran of financial journalism with nearly three decades of experience, he is one of the country’s most authoritative voices on banking, regulation, and the corporate sector. Expertise & Focus Areas Mathew’s reporting covers the nerve center of India’s economy. His specialized beats include: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI): He has tracked the central bank's policy evolution through the tenures of multiple Governors, offering deep insights into monetary policy, repo rates, and banking regulation. Banking & Insurance: Extensive coverage of public and private sector banks, non-performing assets (NPAs), and key legislative reforms like the Insurance Amendment Bills. Corporate Affairs: Mathew frequently breaks major stories related to India's largest conglomerates, with a specific focus on the Tata Group, documenting boardroom shifts and strategic decisions. Financial Markets: Reporting on the complexities of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), IPOs, and currency fluctuations. Authoritativeness & Insight With a career dating back to the late 1990s, Mathew possesses a rare institutional memory of India’s financial liberalization and market crises. His work is not limited to daily news; he frequently contributes to the "Explained" section, where he decodes complex financial legislations and market trends for a broader audience. His rigorous reporting has also been featured in scholarly platforms like the Economic and Political Weekly (EPW). Find all stories by George Mathew here ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 25: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments