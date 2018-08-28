Amaravati Bond listed on BSE: ‘Andhra Pradesh sees $2-4 trillion funds in Amaravati’

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu

The Andhra Pradesh government has envisaged an investment of $ 2-4 trillion for the development of Amaravati, the state’s greenfield capital city, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said.

Mobilisation of funds is not a problem if there is proper decision making and execution mechanism in place, he said while addressing a gathering after listing the ‘Amaravati Bond’ on the BSE. “Our infrastructure development plans need $ 2-4 trillion. If there is no trust and no proper policy framework, there could be a problem in raising funds. However, if we can do our work efficiently with proper execution, then there is no money constraint,” he said.

The AP government had, earlier this month, raised Rs 2,000 crore by way of issuance of ‘Amaravati Bond 2018’, which witnessed 1.53 times oversubscription. The 10-year bond was offered at a fixed interest rate of 10.32 per cent per annum, paid quarterly, with a 5 year moratorium on principal payment, which is redeemed on a yearly basis for the next 5 years at 20 per cent every year. The issue is guaranteed by the government of Andhra Pradesh. Amaravati will be the most liveable place, having electric vehicles and self-sustained and green buildings with central cooling systems, he said.

Naidu further said his government has always adopted new approaches to fast-track development and opened up new funding options for development of Amaravati.

