All ambitions contingent on learning to live with coronavirus: Tata Sons chairman

Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran has said the group’s strategy ahead will be based on four themes — digital, new energy, supply chain resilience and health.

“Our companies are already adapting to these changes, and we are witnessing stronger performance,” Chandrasekaran said in a letter to the employees. “Our new pilots and businesses, from 5G to TataNeu and Tata Electronics, are poised to benefit from these four themes going forward,” he said.

“But all ambitions are contingent on a more immediate concern: learning to live with coronavirus,” he said. “Businesses and society must adapt to it by preparing as best we can for new outbreaks and variants. We are seeing this now with the spread of Omicron.” “I am optimistic about what we can do next in the years ahead. Recent success has given our group a great platform to build on. I am excited by the heights I know we can reach, not just financially, but also in terms of the difference we can make to communities,” he said. “We can set new standards in technology, sustainability, and skills development,” he said. “Thanks to our 3S strategy, we are becoming simpler and financially stronger than we have been in a long time. We have also made good progress addressing our carbon footprint and positioning our companies to benefit from revolutionary new technologies,” Chandrasekaran said.