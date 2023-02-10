scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Advertisement

Alibaba sells remaining direct stake in Paytm for about Rs 13,600 cr

Alibaba had 6.26 per cent direct stake in Paytm as of December 2022. Of this, it had sold 3.1 per cent stake in January. The remaining 3.16 per cent was sold on Friday

Alibaba"Alibaba has sold its complete direct stake in Paytm in the block deal today," a source aware of the development said. (File image)
Listen to this article
Alibaba sells remaining direct stake in Paytm for about Rs 13,600 cr
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Chinese company Alibaba is learnt to have sold 3.16 per cent direct stake in digital financial services firm One97 Communications, which operates under Paytm brand, for about Rs 13,600 crore in a block deal, according to sources.

With this deal, Alibaba has sold entire direct stake in the company. Alibaba had 6.26 per cent direct stake in Paytm as of December 2022. Of this, it had sold 3.1 per cent stake in January. The remaining 3.16 per cent was sold on Friday.

“Alibaba has sold its complete direct stake in Paytm in the block deal today,” a source aware of the development said.

Besides Alibaba, its group firm Ant Financial holds around 25 per cent stake in Paytm.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...

Another source said that around 2.8 crore shares were sold in a block deal which includes direct stake of Alibaba while others may have sold for profit- booking.

The trade took place in the price range of Rs 645-655 per share.
Email query sent to Paytm and Alibaba did not elicit any reply in the regard.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 17:14 IST
Next Story

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Conduct of the Supreme Court over the appointment of Justice Victoria Gowri is yet another spectacular own goal

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close