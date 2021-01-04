Is Jack Ma missing? Speculations rife as business tycoon not seen in public for weeks

Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., gestures while speaking during a dialog session with Masayoshi Son, chairman and chief executive officer of SoftBank Group Corp., not pictured, at Tokyo Forum 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg)

Chinese business tycoon and Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma, who is under scrutinity from the Chinese government, has reportedly not been seen in public for nearly two months.

The business tycoon has been absent on social media as well. His last post on Twitter was on October 10.

I am honored to partner with HRH The Duke of Cambridge @KensingtonRoyal & other global leaders and organizations to support the @EarthshotPrize and tackle the environmental challenges we all face. Together, we can protect our planet from climate change! https://t.co/0ax1imIZMC pic.twitter.com/EN6yissNGI — Jack Ma (@JackMa) October 10, 2020

According to a recent report by the Financial Times, Ma was recently replaced as a judge in the final of the TV show ‘Africa’s Business Heroes’.

The report further said that “his photograph was removed from the judging webpage, and he was conspicuously left out of a promotional video.”

According to the report, the final of the show took place in November, shortly after Ma “made a candid speech criticising China’s regulators and its state-owned banks”.

An Alibaba spokesperson told Financial Times that Ma couldn’t appear on the show due to a schedule conflict.

Jack Ma’s absence has come under question at a time when two of his companies – Alibaba and Ant – have come under the scrutiny of China’s market watchdog over an antitrust investigation.

China’s market watchdog had last month launched an investigation into alleged anti-competition practices by the e-commerce firm Alibaba, and also laid out a “rectification plan” for Jack Ma’s fintech venture Ant Group.

A TechCrunch report at end of December said that People’s Bank of China had summoned Ant Group for regulatory talks on December 26, announcing a sweeping plan for the fintech firm to “rectify” its regulatory violations.

Jack Ma is presently 25th in the list of the world’s richest businesspersons according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a total net worth of $50.6 billion.