Algorithm transparency key to establishing trust in AI tech: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the RAISE 2020 summit on Monday. (Screengrab)

Algorithm transparency and preventing its weaponisation by non-state actors will be key factors in ensuring the trust for artificial intelligence (AI) increases among common people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday. During his inaugural address at RAISE 2020, a global AI summit being organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Modi said that while there were very few things which were as empowering and easily accessible as AI, it was equally important that the technology be used responsibly.

“It remains our collective responsibility to ensure trust in how AI is used. Algorithm transparency is key to establishing this trust. Equally important is accountability. We must protect the world against weaponisation of AI by non-state actors,” the PM said.

The five-day event has invited global experts from various countries to deliberate on using AI as a social empowerment tool in the field of healthcare, agriculture, education, and smart mobility. One of the focuses of the global virtual summit will also be leveraging the power of AI for pandemic preparedness, the IT Ministry had said in a release.

The first day of the event also saw Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, NITI Aayog chief executive officer Amitabh Kant, IT Secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani address the virtual summit.

In his address, Prasad said that AI as a technology would be meaningful only when it brought a “palpable improvement” in the quality of life of common citizens.

“We are very sure that our artificial intelligence ecosystem is going to promote a large pool of skilled professionals who will be there to manage India’s AI system and the world’s. We have no problem if our friends who are managing AI startups or corporate create more, serve more, deliver more and earn more,” he said.

Ambani began his address by saying that AI was “indispensable for India’s tryst with her digital destiny”. The country, he said, would maintain its leadership in technological progress with 5G just around the corner.

He also called for a sound regulation framework which protected data by classifying it as a “national resource” and protected its privacy.

