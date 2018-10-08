Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Rosatom: ‘One more site apart from Kudankulam needed for greater localisation’

Alexey Likhachev Alexey Likhachev

Alexey Likhachev assumed office at the helm of Russia’s state-owned nuclear company in October, 2016. He has since been responsible for overseeing the entire spectrum of the state corporation’s activities. In an interview with Anil Sasi, he asserted that in order to accommodate India’s request for more localisation, there is need for at least one more site in addition to Kudankulam. Excerpts:

A decade ago, policymakers and energy sector players globally were actively discussing a clean energy future powered by a new generation of cheap, safe nuclear reactors in what was being touted as the start of a ‘nuclear renaissance’. At least in the West, this seems to have not worked out as per script. How do you see the future of nuclear power and what is the Russian perspective?

Struggling for energy and finding energy is the basis of any human civilization. In the coming years we will see multi-fold increase in energy demand. If you take into account global population growth and advancement in technology, we would certainly agree with the International Energy Agency that by 2040 we would see around 50 per cent rise in energy consumption, maybe greater and even earlier. The second conclusion is the need to protect the environment.

And the third point is ‘the eradication of energy injustice’, that is providing access to clean and affordable energy for different nations and continents.

Today, the atomic energy accounts for 10 per cent or around 400 GW of the global energy mix. This figure is expected to double to the level of 25 per cent, according to the World Nuclear Association (WNA).

Atomic energy is a sustainable source that, in the basic scenario, provides energy for 60 years and with a possible extension by another 30-40 years, which brings the lifespan of a nuclear power plant (NPP) to about 100 years. And if you look at the whole life cycle of a particular energy unit in terms of CO2 emissions, in NPPs it only accounts for 12 grams from 1KWh of generated electricity. And following the WNA vision of power production then additional 1000 GW of new nuclear capacity should be constructed by 2050.

Rosatom will continue to maintain its leading position in atomic generation. Today, we have 36 nuclear units at different levels of implementation in 12 countries. If we follow the logic of additional 1000 GW then we also need to double or even triple this figure in terms of the construction capability not only by ourselves but in alliances with our international partners…

How vital is Rosatom’s new strategy for the future, both in terms of the focus on increasing the international market and the PORA programme that aims at optimising non-production costs and new project lead times?

We are optimistic about the future and it is based on the specific competitive advantages I mentioned earlier. That makes us leaders on the global market. Regarding optimising costs and reducing the project implementation period the answer is evident: it is our strategy that allows us to streamline these processes when we first test the technology in our country and then enter foreign markets. We constantly keep improving our products and technologies. Lately, we were pleased to see part of our nuclear power units commissioned ahead of schedule. Just a few days ago, we commissioned Rostov Nuclear Power Plant Unit 4. The same applies to Power Units 3-4 of TianwanNPP in China, just ahead of schedule as well. And we are committed to this vision in our Indian project. All these factors have a positive effect on the project’s cost-efficiency and production timelines. For example, in Russia since 2011, the price of 1 MWh has been reduced by 36 per cent.

What do you see as the major risks (in the short and long term) with regard to strategy implementation? While competition from the traditional competitors such as the Americans or the French may have waned a bit, new players such as the Korea Electric Power Corporation and Chinese manufacturers have come in. Your views on the market dynamics?

In our view, competition positively tells on the development of the industry. Technological progress is advancing. Investment in R&D is growing. And the business model is improving. All of this leads to the enhancement of energy safety and improved quality of life around the world. We are watching all the international projects, we are observing the construction process of Korean Nuclear Power Plant Barakah in the UAE, the French project in Finland and others. And of course, we see the ambitious activities of the Chinese companies trying to enter the international market with their offers to Latin American, African and European countries.

Rosatom is the first and only company in the world that has applied the principle of BOO (build-own-operate) in the construction of nuclear power plants. The exemplary project in this sense is Akkuyu NPP in Turkey, where Power Unit 1 is already underway. Speaking about market dynamics, I deem it important to emphasise the following: the scope of the challenges that major suppliers are facing creates good prospects for cooperation in the implementation of nuclear power projects.

Therefore, our proposal to the customers is very often a combined offer of Russian products and the products supplied by other international partners. By all means, the very heart of the project, the nuclear island, the reactor building the fuel, maintenance and service are always provided by Russia. As for electronics, digital products, machine hall equipment there is a window of opportunity for our arrangements and integration of our efforts with our partners in Asia and Europe.

How crucial are newer technologies, like the floating unit, going to be in the future?

Speaking of the coming decades, for sure we are going to come up with technologies that will be different in principle. And such technologies that will have been referenced in the Russian Federation. In the Tomsk region, we are implementing Project “Proryv” (“Breakthrough”). It is the project that envisages not only the fast neutron reactor and metallic lead coolant but also the construction of a spent nuclear fuel reprocessing factory. This will allow us to involve reprocessed spent nuclear fuel in the nuclear fuel cycle several times. It is not only a technological task but also a task for our scientists. And this gives us ground to suggest a hypothesis that will hopefully be positively tested with time that the future of nuclear energy will encompass a two-component nuclear power system consisting of thermal nuclear power generation and a fast neutron reactor with closed fuel cycle. Another hypothesis for the coming decades is that the world will require small and medium reactors with the installed capacity from 35 to 300 MW. We were the first to have built the floating nuclear power plant (FNPP) – Akademik Lomonosov – with two reactors, 35 MW each. In 2019, FNPP will be towed to the seaport of the city of Pevek (Chukotka Peninsular) to ensure electricity and heat supply for the city with the population of 100 thousand people. It will replace Bilibino NPP and Chaunskaya Co-Gen Plant scheduled shortly for decommissioning, and will become the baseline power generation facility in Chukotka.

Moreover,we are already improving the technology and working on the new generation of a nuclear floating power plant with two reactor RITM – 200, 50 MW each. Moreover, we are improving even that technology in terms of cost-effectiveness and efficiency. And we intend to keep increasing their capacity.

It’s important to mention, that we are introducing Generation 3+ safety standards at our small and medium reactors. It is quite understandable that such units would be either mobile, or floating,or land-based. And we are already working on it.

For Kudankulam nuclear power plant units 3 and 4, is there any update?

It is difficult to overestimate the importance of Kudankulam in India-Russia relations. And it is not only about the economy but also about the trust between our nations in implementing the project on peaceful uses of atomic energy. The first concrete pouring ceremony took place for Units 3 and 4 last year. And I would like to note the professionalism of the Indian sub-contractors. As of today, the first priority equipment already shipped to India amounts to $600 million. The transferred major plant equipment includes a turbine generator and a core catcher, soon the reactor and the steam generators will also be shipped by the end of the year. Units 5 and 6 have been contracted. On-site preparation is underway. We hope that we will take the accelerated pace for the implementation of this project.

There are indications that India could allocate a new site to Russia for building yet another atomic power project. Is there any progress on the talks?

The Strategic Vision adopted in December 2014 for strengthening cooperation in the peaceful use of atomic energy between Russia and India stipulates that at least 12 units of Russian design are to be commissioned in India in the next 20 years. It is impossible to do it without a new site. Moreover, we are a client-oriented firm that takes into account individual requirements of the customer. That said the request for bigger localisation depends on the number of constructed nuclear power units. Therefore, we are looking forward to our Indian partners indicating the location of the new site.

One last question on the Rooppur NPP. NPCIL has been involved as a subcontractor. Is there scope for more Indian private companies to be involved in the construction process?

Indeed the Bangladeshi, Indian and Russian agencies have signed a MoU on cooperation in the implementation of the Rooppur NPP project in Bangladesh this year. I am pleased to say that we are not just implementing the intergovernmental agreement, a number of Indian companies are participating in the bidding process for the construction works. We are discussing the eventuality of our Indian partners being involved in other projects in third countries as well.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App