Airlines announce discounts on flight tickets, details here

Domestic carriers like GoAir, Vistara, SpiceJet have all introduced several discounts on different routes amid a growing competition on domestic routes.

Advertising

Here is the list of discounts you can avail

Vistara

Vistara, which is continuously expanding its fleet, has recently introduced Dibrugarh as its 24th destination. The flight service between Dibrugarh and Bagdogra will be launched on April 3 at a price of Rs 2300.

GoAir

GoAir is offering new discounts for travel until October 16, 2019. The carrier is offering flight tickets at a discounted price of Rs 1199. However, the date can be varied on destinations.

SpiceJet

Advertising

SpiceJet, which is also witnessing a major expansion in its fleet, has announced several new offers for passengers. The carrier is offering flights at an all-inclusive price of Rs 2293. Under new services, SpiceJet will begin new operations on several routes including that of Gwalior connecting it to the rest of India. New flights have also been announced on Jharsuguda-Delhi, Jharsuguda-Hyderabad and Jharsuguda-Kolkata routes.