Air India to cut international flights amid airspace restrictions, high fuel costs

The ‌airline said it ‌will ​continue ​to ​operate more ​than 1,200 international flights ⁠every month. (File photo)

Air India on Wednesday said ⁠it ​will reduce its ​services on ​select international ⁠routes between June and ‌August due to airspace restrictions over ⁠certain ⁠regions and record ⁠high ‌jet ​fuel prices.

The ‌airline said it ‌will ​continue ​to ​operate more ​than 1,200 international flights ⁠every month.

These include 33 flights per week to North America, 47 flights per week to Europe, 57 flights per week to the UK, eight flights per week to Australia, 158 flights per week to the Far East, Southeast Asia, and SAARC regions, and seven flights per week to Mauritius (Africa).

Air India is planning to temporarily suspend services on Delhi-Chicago, Mumbai-New York, Delhi-Shanghai, Chennai-Singapore, two other routes, reported PTI.