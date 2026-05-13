Air India to cut international flights amid airspace restrictions, high fuel costs

Air India on Wednesday said it will reduce its services on select international routes between June and August due to airspace restrictions over certain regions and record high jet fuel prices.
The airline said it will continue to operate more than 1,200 international flights every month.
These include 33 flights per week to North America, 47 flights per week to Europe, 57 flights per week to the UK, eight flights per week to Australia, 158 flights per week to the Far East, Southeast Asia, and SAARC regions, and seven flights per week to Mauritius (Africa).
Air India is planning to temporarily suspend services on Delhi-Chicago, Mumbai-New York, Delhi-Shanghai, Chennai-Singapore, two other routes, reported PTI.
A combination of factors, including continued airspace restrictions over certain regions and record high jet fuel prices for international operations, are significantly impacting the commercial viability of certain planned services, Air India said in a statement.
This comes days after an airline body representing Indian carriers IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet sent an SOS to the government, urging changes in the pricing formula for aviation turbine fuel (ATF), or jet fuel, whose prices have shot up in the global market amid the West Asia crisis.
In April, the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) had written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, saying that the current “ad hoc” pricing mechanism for ATF is “creating severe imbalance in domestic and international operations and rendering airline networks unviable and unsustainable”.
(With inputs from PTI)