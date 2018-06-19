Air India sale put on hold since it is an election year

The decision to put off the sale was reportedly taken at a high-level meeting convened by Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday. The decision to put off the sale was reportedly taken at a high-level meeting convened by Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday.

Less than three weeks after Air India failed to attract any bidders, the government has decided to put off the sale of 76 per cent stake in the debt-laden national carrier till next year. A senior government official told PTI that the sale will not go ahead since it is an election year and funds will be provided for Air India’s day to day operations.

The decision was reportedly taken at a high-level meeting convened by Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday. The meeting was attended by Piyush Goyal, who has been temporarily given the charge of finance ministry, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and other senior officials of finance and civil aviation ministries, according to the news agency.

“The airline is posting operational profits. None of the flights go empty. With all the cost-efficient mechanism in place, we will continue improving its operational efficiency. There is no need to rush in for disinvestment as of now,” the official told PTI.

On whether Air India will be listed on the stock exchange, the source said: “Certain conditions have to be met before listing a company. Once Air India fulfils those, we will go in for an initial public offering and subsequent listing.”

As per Sebi norms, a company has to post a profit in previous three financial years before it can list itself in the stock exchanges.

“The focus is on improving operational efficiency. We will continue to boost employee morale, starting from the top level, to better the functioning of the airline. Funds would be provided as and when required,” the source added.

The government had originally proposed to offload 76 per cent equity share capital of the national carrier as well as transfer the management control to private players. The buyer would have had to take over Rs 24,000 crore debt or the carrier along with over Rs 8,000 crore of liabilities.

However, the stake sale failed to attract any bidders when the bidding process got completed on May 31.

with PTI inputs

