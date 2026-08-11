Air India mishap injures 17, pilot’s sample ‘positive for marijuana’ in confirmatory test

The confirmatory drug test of the Air India pilot in command of a Phuket-Delhi flight that fell 300 feet, leaving 17 people injured, has come in as ‘positive for marijuana,’ according to sources in the know.

Earlier in the day, a team of Air India management led by the airline’s CEO Campbell Wilson met senior civil aviation ministry officials on Tuesday following last week’s sudden altitude-loss incident involving an Airbus A320 jet of the airline operating a Phuket-Delhi flight, according to sources in the know. The mid-air incident on August 4, in which the aircraft suddenly lost 300 feet in altitude while cruising over Odisha, caused injuries to 17 passengers and cabin crew members. The incident was classified as a serious incident and is under investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

Apart from Wilson, former aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola — currently executive advisor to Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran — and Air India’s flight safety head Deepak Joshi also attended the meeting, it is learnt.

From the ministry’s side, Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha, Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Vir Vikram Yadav, and AAIB Director General GVG Yugandhar are understood to have attended the meeting. The details of discussions that took place in the meeting couldn’t be immediately ascertained. Asked about the meeting, Wilson told reporters outside the ministry that there was no “questioning”, and he gave “an update on the status of the investigation”.

An Air India Airbus A320 aircraft operating a flight from Phuket to Delhi last Tuesday encountered a sudden altitude drop of about 300 feet and caused injuries to a few passengers and cabin crew members. The government and the airline had initially attributed the incident to severe turbulence. However, sources now suggest that the Airbus A320 jet faced some snags with the aircraft’s hydraulic and control systems just before the incident, which will also be investigated by the AAIB. Aircraft manufacturer Airbus and French aviation accident investigation authority BEA will be assisting the AAIB investigation.

Handling of the incident by the pilots will also be looked into as part of the probe. Notably, the preliminary drug screening of the pilot-in-command gave a ‘non-negative’ result; the samples have been sent for confirmatory testing and the results are awaited, the government had said on Sunday. Confirmatory tests are required as certain foods and medications can throw up false positives in initial screenings. There is no official word yet on the confirmatory test results.

The Phuket-Delhi flight involved in the incident was operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft – registered as VT-EXO – and landed at Delhi airport at 11:07 AM. It departed from Phuket at 8:41 AM (local time). About two-and-a-half hours after departure, the aircraft is learnt to have experienced some snags, including multiple hydraulics-related issues, accompanied by warnings in the cockpit, according to sources. They added that Air India has shared with Airbus details of the technical issues that the aircraft faced.

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The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and 17 people — 13 passengers and four crew members — required hospital admission. The aircraft was carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members. The plane was flying over Odisha at an altitude of about 36,000 feet when the incident occurred, as per flight tracking data.

They added that the pilots appeared to have responded to the snags and cockpit warnings by taking manual control of the aircraft, during which it would have lost altitude that led to injuries. Sources, however, cautioned that weather-related problems can’t be ruled out and the detailed AAIB investigation will be looking at all aspects. According to pilots, multiple and simultaneous hydraulic snags in an airbus A320 are almost unheard of.

Upon landing in Delhi on Tuesday, the aircraft involved in the incident was moved to a hangar and its flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder were secured for detailed examination as part of the investigation. On Tuesday, MoCA had said that the DGCA was investigating the incident. But since it has been classified as a serious incident, it will now be probed by the AAIB.