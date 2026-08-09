17 injured in Air India flight, pilot’s sample sent for confirmatory drug test

A dope test conducted on the pilot-in-command (PIC) of the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight that encountered severe turbulence on Tuesday has given a result that requires confirmatory testing, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said Sunday. Samples have been sent for confirmatory testing and the results are awaited, it added.

According to sources, the requirement of a confirmatory test suggests that the initial screening may have indicated presence of a psychoactive substance in the sample. Confirmatory tests are required as certain foods and medications can throw up false positives in initial screenings.

In its release issued on Sunday evening, MoCA also said that both the pilots have been off-rostered by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) pending the investigation, which is being done by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). Meanwhile, Air India said that while it was aware of the post-flight screening test conducted on the pilots, the findings were not shared with it, and therefore can’t comment on any findings.

An Air India Airbus A320 aircraft operating a flight from Phuket to Delhi on Tuesday encountered turbulence while flying, which led to a sudden altitude drop of about 300 feet and caused injuries to a few passengers and cabin crew members. The flight landed safely in Delhi, and 17 people – 13 passengers and four crew members – required hospital admission. The aircraft was carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members. The plane was flying over Odisha at an altitude of about 36,000 feet when the incident occurred, as per flight tracking data.

“As part of the Standard Operating Procedures following such an occurrence, both flight crew members underwent the prescribed psychoactive substance screening test. The screening test in respect of the Pilot-in-Command (PIC) indicated a result requiring confirmatory testing. Samples have accordingly been sent to the designated laboratory for confirmatory analysis, and the final report is awaited,” MoCA said.

“The occurrence has been classified as a Serious Incident and is under investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). Pending investigation and completion of the prescribed process, both flight crew members have been taken off roster by the DGCA. Further action, as appropriate, will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation and confirmatory test results,” it added.

Upon landing in Delhi on Tuesday, the aircraft involved in the incident was moved to a hangar and its flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder were secured for detailed examination as part of the investigation. On Tuesday, MoCA had said that the DGCA was investigating the incident. But since it has been classified as a serious incident, it will now be probed by the AAIB. The bureau is expected to investigate all aspects of the incident, including its handling by the pilots. In that context, the final drug test result could be significant.

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“We are aware that a post-flight screening test was conducted on the pilots in accordance with applicable protocols. However, the results of the test have not been shared with Air India, and we are therefore not in a position to comment on any findings. Air India undertakes regular drug testing of crew members in compliance with civil aviation regulations, independent of any specific flight or operational incident. We will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities as required,” an Air India spokesperson said.

In aviation, turbulence is a routine occurrence, with scores of flights experiencing it to varying degrees on a daily basis all over the world. Some of it may occur near the ground, when strong winds around the airport can cause turbulence as aircraft take off or land, or at higher altitudes, where an updraft or downward flow of air in storm clouds can trigger turbulence as planes fly through or near them. Turbulence also occurs on the edges of jet streams — strong, fast, and narrow air currents that circle the globe. While turbulence is commonplace, serious injuries caused by it are rare, and fatalities even more so.

Turbulence is an irregular motion of the air resulting from circular whirls of air, or eddies, and vertical air currents — updrafts and downdrafts. Its severity can range from a few minor bumps during the flight to the aircraft being tossed around with rapid and harsh changes in altitude, which can lead to injuries to those on board and, in extremely rare cases, result in structural damage to the plane.