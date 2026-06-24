Air India plane briefly enters Pakistani airspace, DGCA responds

The aircraft returned to Delhi and almost an hour later took off again for Amritsar and landed there after 10 pm. (Credit: Company website/Representational)

Pakistan has shut its airspace for Indian airlines since April 2025, but an Air India aircraft strayed into its territory while carrying out a go-around at the Amritsar airport.

The incident took place on Monday night when flight AI479, which took off from Delhi, briefly entered Pakistani airspace. “The event was coordinated with Pakistan ATC (air traffic control) Authorities. The aircraft finally diverted to Delhi and safely landed at Delhi,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the aviation regulator announced interim action against the Amritsar air traffic controller and the airline’s operating crew for not reporting the event, without going into the specifics.