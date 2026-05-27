Air India cuts June-July domestic flights by a fourth amid jet fuel price surge due to Iran war

After curtailing its international flight schedule amid headwinds due to the West Asia crisis, Air India has decided to reduce its domestic flights as well at least for a couple of months. According to the latest available flight schedule data from aviation analytics company Cirium, the Tata group airline’s scheduled domestic flights for the June-July period are down by over a fourth on a sequential basis.

As per the data, the airline is scheduled to operate 22,868 domestic flights in June-July, down 26.7% from 31,184 flights in April-May. While Air India confirmed that it is temporarily rationalising domestic flight operations, it didn’t comment on the extent of the curtailment. Airline schedule data is updated regularly, which means that the current schedule could change further.

“In continuation of our previously announced adjustments to select international services between June and August 2026, we have temporarily rationalised operations on certain domestic routes during the same period, with a reduction in frequencies on select routes. These adjustments are driven by the sustained impact of high fuel prices on overall operations,” an Air India spokesperson said.

“Air India will continue to monitor demand and operating conditions closely, with a view to restoring frequencies as conditions stabilise. Passengers impacted by these changes will be proactively assisted with re-accommodation on alternative flights, complimentary date changes, or full refunds, as applicable,” the airline spokesperson added.

On May 13, the loss-making carrier had announced substantial cuts to its international network, which had come under severe stress due to the surge in international crude oil and jet fuel prices amid the West Asia crisis. Even before the West Asia war broke out in late February, Air India’s international operations were already under stress due to the continued closure of Pakistan’s airspace since late April of last year, when tensions between India and Pakistan rose in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Even before the West Asia war, jet fuel accounted for about 40% of Indian airlines’ operating costs. The conflict and its impact on fuel prices has led to a jump in the fuel’s share in the carriers’ cost structure. Notably, while only a fraction of the international jet fuel price hike has been passed on for domestic flights, Indian carriers have to cough up the full international prices—which have more than doubled since late February—for their international operations. That is a key reason why Air India significantly curtailed its international operations.

But the cuts to its international schedule have not been able to fully offset the impact of high jet fuel prices on the airline’s overall operations, which is a major reason why Air India has now decided to reduce domestic flying as well, according to sources in the know.

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According to information provided by the airline and flight schedules filed by it, about 250 weekly international flights—outbound and inbound—have been cut for the June-August period. This reduction is on top of flights that have been cut in recent weeks amid the West Asia war. As per Cirium data, Air India will be operating about 27% fewer international flights in June-August than it did in the corresponding period of last year. The airline’s international schedule for June-August this year lists 10,427 international flights—inbound plus outbound—down from 14,195 in June-August 2025.

“The adjustments have been made in response to a combination of factors, including continued airspace restrictions over certain regions and record high jet fuel prices for international operations, which significantly impact the commercial viability of certain planned services,” Air India had said on May 13, adding that despite the schedule curtailment, it will still be operating over 1,200 international flights a month.

“Despite the challenges and beyond these adjustments, Air India will continue to operate more than 1200 international flights every month, retaining a robust international network that spans five continents, including 33 flights per week to North America, 47 flights per week to Europe, 57 flights per week to the UK, 08 flights per week to Australia, 158 flights per week to the Far East, Southeast Asia and SAARC regions, and 07 flights per week to Mauritius (Africa),” the airline had said.

While the carrier had said that it continues to work closely with the regulators, airport authorities, and industry partners to restore full capacity as soon as conditions permit, further adjustments to its network may be required, “should the extraordinary operating environment prevail”.

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The West Asia war, which began on February 28, has led to major airspace disruptions in the Gulf region, which accounts for a significant chunk of international air traffic to and from India. The region also serves as a critical corridor for Air India’s flights to Europe and North America, which means that apart from disrupting operations to destinations in West Asia, the war has forced the airline to take longer, circuitous routes to Europe and beyond.

This is leading to higher operating costs, particularly due to additional fuel burn at a time when jet fuel prices are also surging due to war-related supply disruptions. The West Asian airspace closures have added to complications for Indian airlines, which had already been grappling with the continued closure of Pakistan’s airspace.

Amid the severe headwinds, the Air India top brass assured the airline’s workforce early May that it was not anticipating any layoffs, but called for a relentless focus on saving costs. The Tata group airline had also announced that the annual increments will be deferred by at least one one quarter due to the uncertain and volatile economic and operating environment although it will proceed with bonuses for the last financial year and implement the planned staff promotions.