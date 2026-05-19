Fuel control switch panel of Air India Boeing 787 to be tested in US after Feb incident

The fuel control switch module from an Air India Boeing 787 aircraft will be tested at a Boeing facility in the US to check its performance and robustness following an issue reported by a pilot in February. On February 2, an Air India pilot had reported to the airline that one of the two fuel control switches on a Boeing 787 (registration: VT-ANX) was slipping from RUN to CUTOFF position if pushed down slightly during engine start in London, and locked properly in its position only on the third attempt.

The aircraft operated a London-Delhi flight, after which the pilot logged the issue, mentioning that the switch latched properly in the RUN position only on the third attempt. Fuel control switches control the flow of fuel to the aircraft engines, and are supposed to move only through specific pull-and-lock mechanism.

Fuel control switches have been at the focus of the investigation into the fatal crash of another Air India Boeing 787 jet—VT-ANB—in Ahmedabad in June last year, with the preliminary probe report saying that the accident occurred after both engines of the ill-fated aircraft were starved as both its fuel control switches transitioned from ‘RUN’ to ‘CUTOFF’ position within a second of each other moments after lift-off. Although not directly linked to the VT-ANB crash investigation, the testing of the VT-ANX fuel control switch panel comes at a time when the final probe report into the crash is expected within a few weeks.

“The module had already been confirmed as fully functional by both the OEM (original equipment manufacturer) and the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation). The decision to proceed with further review and testing is understood to be intended to ensure a thorough and conclusive evaluation of the component, as a measure of abundant caution. This additional step involves examination in a controlled laboratory environment to definitively confirm its performance and integrity. We fully support the process,” an Air India spokesperson said.

Following the pilot’s report regarding the VT-ANX incident in February, the Tata group airline initiated a precautionary fleet-wide inspection of the fuel control switch latch on its Boeing 787s “out of abundance of caution”, but no abnormality was reported. Notably, a day after the incident, the DGCA said that evidently the correct procedure had not been followed by the pilots for moving the switches. The regulator had also advised the airline to circulate the Boeing recommended procedure for the operation of Fuel CUT OFF switch to its crew members.

“…based on Boeing’s communication, the pull-to-unlock force was checked on the fuel control switch using the recommended procedure on the involved fuel cut off switch, the fuel control unit to be installed and fuel cut off switch of another aircraft. In all cases the pull-to-unlock force was found within limits. These inspections were carried out in the presence of DGCA officers,” the DGCA had said on February 3.

According to Reuters, DGCA officials plan to travel to the US to witness the testing of the fuel control switch panel removed from VT-ANX given the sensitivity of the matter.

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In 2018, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had issued an information bulletin on the potential disengagement of the switch locking mechanism on certain fuel control switches on Boeing aircraft, including those on Boeing 787s. The FAA had advised airlines to inspect the fuel control switches, but as the bulletin was advisory and not mandatory, a number of airlines—including Air India—had not done the inspections at the time. However, after the crash of Air India flight AI-171 last June, the DGCA had ordered fuel control switch inspections on almost all Boeing aircraft in India.

Identifying the transitioning of the fuel control switches to CUTOFF from RUN as the reason behind the AI-171 crash, which claimed 260 lives, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau’s (AAIB) preliminary report mentioned that in the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots was heard asking the other why he cut off the fuel, to which the other pilot responded saying he did not.

There has been considerable speculation on whether the switches were flicked by one of the pilots—inadvertently or otherwise—or whether the transition signal to the system was due to any technical, mechanical, or software issue. To be sure, the report does not state that either of the pilots physically moved the switches, just that they transitioned from RUN to CUTOFF. According to the government, all possible angles and causes are being thoroughly investigated by the AAIB.