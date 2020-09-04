scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 04, 2020
Top news

US to allow Air India to conduct ground handling at airports

The Indian government, citing the coronavirus, had banned all scheduled services from the US, prompting the Trump administration in June to accuse India of engaging in "unfair and discriminatory practices".

By: Reuters | Washington | Published: September 4, 2020 1:17:58 pm
air india, air india vande bharat mission, air india us flights, indian expressAir India should be allowed to resume operations after the department adopts a final order. (File photo)

The US Transportation Department said Thursday it planned to restore the ability of Indian air carriers to conduct ground handling operations at US airports.

The announcement comes as India is now allowing US air carriers to perform the full range of ground handling operations at Indian airports, the department said. Those ground operations cover services to facilitate an aircraft in preparation and conclusion of flights, including ticketing, check-in, baggage sorting, refueling, and de-icing. Air India should be allowed to resume operations after the department adopts a final order.

The Indian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In late July, India agreed to allow US air carriers to resume flights after coming under criticism from the Trump administration.

Coronavirus Explained
Click here for more

The Indian government, citing the coronavirus, had banned all scheduled services from the United States, prompting the Transportation Department in June to accuse India of engaging in “unfair and discriminatory practices” on charter air carriers serving India.

The Trump administration said in June it wanted “to restore a level playing field for US airlines” under the US-India Air Transport Agreement.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 04: Latest News

Advertisement