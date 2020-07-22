scorecardresearch
AIIB approves $250 million loan to Pakistan to fight COVID-19 impact

The project will be co-financed by the World Bank and will bolster a Pakistan government programme to strengthen health infrastructure, economic growth among other things.

By: Reuters | Beijing | Updated: July 22, 2020 12:18:46 pm
A health worker takes blood sample of a boy during door-to-door testing and screening facility for the coronavirus, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

The Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said on Wednesday it would lend $250 million to Pakistan to help the country deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project will be co-financed by the World Bank and will bolster a Pakistan government programme to strengthen health infrastructure, social safety nets, investment in human capital and economic growth, the AIIB said in a statement.

The AIIB has previously approved a loan of $500 million for Pakistan’s response to COVID-19. Both loans are part of the AIIB’s $10 billion funding facility to help public and private sectors fight the outbreak.

