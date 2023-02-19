scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
AICTE approves technical curriculum to boost semiconductors mfg, design

“PM launched SemiconIndia on 1st Jan 2022. One of the key elements was that India will develop 85,000 semiconductor professionals over 10 years. A new course curriculum has been developed and today AICTE within the education ministry has launched 2 new programs,” Vaishnaw said.

Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched a curriculum for two new programmes on design and manufacturing in semiconductors, with an aim to provide a variety of employment roles and salary incentives for students, Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

A B.Tech programme in semiconductors and a diploma in semiconductors have been launched to develop talent, he added. AICTE has launched the curriculum designed for B. Tech Electronics VLSI Design & Technology and Diploma in integrated circuit manufacturing. VLSI, or very large-scale integration, is the process of integrating or embedding hundreds of thousands of transistors on a single silicon semiconductor microchip. In 2021, the cabinet cleared a Rs 76,000 crore policy programme for semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem. So far, three applicants — a Vedanta-Foxconn joint venture, international consortium ISMC and Singapore-based IGSS Ventures — have been approved for setting up semiconductor fabs.

Last September, the Centre tweaked the Rs 76,000-crore semiconductor production linked incentive (PLI) scheme, allowing for a uniform fiscal support of 50 per cent of project cost for semiconductor fabs across technology nodes and display manufacturing.

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 02:06 IST
