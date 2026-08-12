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As AI threats loomed, UPI platforms flagged rising security costs

The security-related infrastructure costs for UPI are about 10-20 paisa per transaction

upiIndustry insiders estimate that the total spends on security-related inputs account for over 20% of the total costs of running a UPI platform annually, which could rise sharply in deploying cutting-edge security software to prevent risks posed by AI systems like Mythos. (Image generated using AI)
Written by: Soumyarendra Barik
5 min readNew DelhiAug 12, 2026 07:11 AM IST First published on: Aug 12, 2026 at 07:11 AM IST

Companies operating UPI platforms are understood to have told the government in private meetings that the cost of securing the payments network is rising sharply, with emerging artificial intelligence (AI) systems adding a new layer of risk to fraud prevention and cybersecurity.

The firms are understood to have specifically flagged threats posed by Anthropic’s Mythos Preview, arguing that defending payment systems against increasingly capable AI tools will require greater investment, a concern they have cited as part of their broader pitch for allowing a merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI transactions.

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Soumyarendra Barik

Soumyarendra Barik is a Special Correspondent with The Ind... Read More

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