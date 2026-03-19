AI, data centres could raise India’s peak power demand by 30GW

Union Minister of Power, Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister of New & Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, and MoS Power and New & Renewable Energy, Shripad Naik, during the inaugural ceremony of Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 at Yashobhoomi, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Source: ANI Photo)

Artificial intelligence (AI), data centres and electric vehicles (EVs) will push up India’s peak power demand by an additional 30 gigawatt (GW) over the next 5-6 years, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said at the India Electricity Summit’s inauguration ceremony Thursday.

Peak demand figures, whether daily or monthly, are largely statistical reference points, reflecting the highest load recorded at any moment during a given period on a particular day, often for a brief duration.

Khattar said the country’s peak power demand touched 250 GW in 2024-25 (FY25) and expected to rise further in the coming years.

“Our estimate for FY26 was 270 GW, and we were fully prepared to meet it. However, demand did not reach that level due to weather-related factors,” he said. The ministry remains ready to supply power if peak demand touches 270 GW this year, he added.