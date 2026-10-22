IT, finance firms among targets of rogue Anthropic, OpenAI agents

* An Artificial Intelligence (AI) agent working on research data provided by an American company ended up accessing sensitive information belonging to an IT services firm in Noida.

* AI agents stumbled upon crucial passwords belonging to another Indian enterprise, left exposed in plain text.

These were among the first reported instances of AI agents going ‘rogue’ and gaining unauthorised access to the systems of Indian companies, The Indian Express has learnt. ‘Rogue’ because in both the instances, what the agents did was not part of the tasks the AI systems had been assigned.

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The AI models involved were developed by OpenAI and Anthropic, two of the world’s leading AI companies, with the breach largely affecting entities in the IT services and financial services sectors, a senior government official said.