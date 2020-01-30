Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Must Read

Ahead of Donald Trump’s Feb visit, ‘limited’ India-US trade deal on the cards

While the quantum of incentives involved in the deal is unclear, it could cover products with total annual bilateral trade of around $10 billion.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi | Updated: January 30, 2020 4:49:02 am
Donald Trump, Donald Trump india visit, India-US trade deal, Indian express A limited deal was supposed to be signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US in September last year but a lack of consensus stalled it.

After months of hard negotiations, India and the US have moved closer to a trade deal that will include New Delhi’s commitment to extend greater market access in medical devices and agriculture. But an agreement on Washington’s demand for a sharp cut in or abolition of import duties on seven ICT products, including mobile phones worth over Rs 10,000, is still elusive, a source told FE. So a ‘limited deal’ could be signed during US President Donald Trump’s expected visit to India in February, just three months after New Delhi pulled out of the Beijing-dominated RCEP trade pact.

While the quantum of incentives involved in the deal is unclear, it could cover products with total annual bilateral trade of around $10 billion. A limited deal was supposed to be signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US in September last year but a lack of consensus stalled it. —FE

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 29: Latest News

Advertisement