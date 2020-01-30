Ahead of Donald Trump’s Feb visit, ‘limited’ India-US trade deal on the cards

A limited deal was supposed to be signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US in September last year but a lack of consensus stalled it. A limited deal was supposed to be signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US in September last year but a lack of consensus stalled it.

After months of hard negotiations, India and the US have moved closer to a trade deal that will include New Delhi’s commitment to extend greater market access in medical devices and agriculture. But an agreement on Washington’s demand for a sharp cut in or abolition of import duties on seven ICT products, including mobile phones worth over Rs 10,000, is still elusive, a source told FE. So a ‘limited deal’ could be signed during US President Donald Trump’s expected visit to India in February, just three months after New Delhi pulled out of the Beijing-dominated RCEP trade pact.

While the quantum of incentives involved in the deal is unclear, it could cover products with total annual bilateral trade of around $10 billion. A limited deal was supposed to be signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US in September last year but a lack of consensus stalled it. —FE

