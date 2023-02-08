scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Ahead of ban order, RBI gave a list of apps working with NBFCs to government

"We have given a list of apps which work with NBFCs (non-banking finance companies) to the government. On that basis, the government has taken this step," Governor Shaktikanta Das told reporters.

RBI logo banned apps NBFCA security person stands guard at the entrance of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.
The Reserve Bank of India gave a list of apps, which were working with non-bank lenders registered with the central bank, to the government ahead of the ban imposed on some apps earlier this week, officials said on Wednesday.

“We have given a list of apps which work with NBFCs (non-banking finance companies) to the government. On that basis, the government has taken this step,” Governor Shaktikanta Das told reporters in Mumbai.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology banned 94 loan apps, which included entities not connected to China as well. It included some apps involved in what reports described as predatory lending with unfair terms, which led to a debt trap for the borrowers.

The list of banned apps include ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ (BNPL) apps such as LazyPay and Kissht.

Das said the RBI sought a list of apps the NBFCs registered with it work with, adding that this was done because “there are many illegal and illegitimate apps” which promise to lend by sending messages on mobiles even though no NBFC has appointed them.

Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao said the RBI has not suggested imposing ban on any of the digital lending apps, and the central bank’s role is limited to sharing the list of apps used by entities registered with the RBI.

“The ministry has requested the play stores to remove these apps which are not what you call operated by the regulated entities from the play stores,” he added.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 15:57 IST
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi’s media advisor accused of slapping app cab driver

