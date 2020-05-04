Agriculture an exception, fertiliser sales jump 45% in Apr despite lockdown

The most important thing at the end of day, though, is that the farmer wants fertiliser and seed. There is no certainly shortage of demand here, which might not be so with cars and two-wheelers. (File photo) The most important thing at the end of day, though, is that the farmer wants fertiliser and seed. There is no certainly shortage of demand here, which might not be so with cars and two-wheelers. (File photo)

AUTO companies did not sell a single car or two-wheeler in April as manufacturing plants and showrooms remained closed due to the nationwide lockdown, but retail sales of fertilisers jumped 45.1 per cent year-on-year in April to 20.56 lakh tonnes (lt).

Data from the Department of Fertilisers shows urea sales increased 36.2 per cent to 10.95 lt, di-ammonium phosphate 71.7 per cent to 2.97 lt, nitrogen-phosphorous-potash-sulphur complex fertilisers 81.4 per cent to 3.9 lt, muriate of potash 43 per cent to 1.33 lt, single super phosphate 5.6 per cent to 1.31 lt and compost 37.5 per cent to 11,000 tonnes.

The 45.1 per cent nutrient sales jump in April, however, does not seem to be a one-off phenomenon. As the table shows, fertiliser sales registered double-digit growth every month since November.

“The rabi (winter-spring) season was great for us because of an extended monsoon, which led to groundwater tables getting recharged and reservoirs being filled to near capacity. Farmers, therefore, planted more area. They now want to utilise the substantially improved soil moisture for the ensuing kharif season as well, which is reflected in the April sales,” said a fertiliser industry executive.

The nationwide lockdown has clearly not impacted nutrient sales, partly because agricultural inputs were exempted from restrictions on movement, distribution or retailing. If anything, it may have helped.

“Just as with the panic buying we saw for foodstuff, dealers wanted to stock up in anticipation of kharif demand. We normally supply on 2-2.5 months credit to enable sales that peak only after June, but they actually lifted material on cash this time. Also, they feared that the rupee’s weakening may cause prices of imported fertilisers and inputs to go up in the coming months,” the executive said.

It is not only fertilisers; demand for seed is also seen to be high. Till a couple of weeks back, there was concern over availability of seed, especially for cotton whose sowing has just started in Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan. Much of hybrid paddy, maize and cotton seed production is concentrated in the southern states. The Indian Express had earlier reported that both processing and transport of seeds to the consuming centres had been hit by the non-availability of labour and trucks.

“Seed processing plants are still operating at about 60 per cent capacity on account of labour shortages. But transportation issues have been significantly sorted out, particularly with the Railways stepping in. Of the estimated 90 lakh packets requirement of cotton seeds for Northwest India, 50-60 lakh have been moved in rail wagons from Salem (Tamil Nadu) to Bhatinda (Punjab). The rest have been delivered by trucks well in time for sowing,” noted Ram Kaundinya, Director-General, Federation of Seed Industry of India.

Nursery sowing of paddy will begin in Punjab and Haryana after mid-May, while kharif plantings in the rest of India will take off with the arrival of monsoon in June. According to Kaundinya, transport of vegetable seeds – which takes place in 40-50 kg packets through surface courier services, as opposed to truck or wagon loads for others – continues to face bottlenecks, “but the overall situation is much better than what it was two weeks ago”.

The most important thing at the end of day, though, is that the farmer wants fertiliser and seed. There is no certainly shortage of demand here, which might not be so with cars and two-wheelers.

