Centre considers incentives for elevated solar panels above farms

The Centre is considering financial incentives to promote agri-photovoltaics which would allow solar power generation and farming to take place on the same land, as it looks to expand renewable energy capacity without compromising food security. The potential capacity for agri-photovoltaics in India is estimated at 1-2 terawatts (TW) or 1000-2000 gigawatts (GW), according to Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). Currently, India’s installed solar capacity stands at 171 GW.

The ministry is in discussions with the Ministry of Finance on a possible central sector scheme to incentivise states to adopt agri-photovoltaics.

However, the government is still examining whether the incentives could be provided under the existing PM-KUSUM scheme, which promotes solar energy in the agriculture sector, or through a standalone scheme, Sarangi said on Monday during a media briefing on 7th Agrivoltaics World Conference 2026 which is scheduled to be held from 21 to 23 October.