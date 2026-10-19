Centre considers incentives for elevated solar panels above farms

The Centre is considering financial incentives to promote agri-photovoltaics which would allow solar power generation and farming to take place on the same land, as it looks to expand renewable energy capacity without compromising food security. The potential capacity for agri-photovoltaics in India is estimated at 1-2 terawatts (TW) or 1000-2000 gigawatts (GW), according to Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). Currently, India’s installed solar capacity stands at 171 GW.
The ministry is in discussions with the Ministry of Finance on a possible central sector scheme to incentivise states to adopt agri-photovoltaics.
However, the government is still examining whether the incentives could be provided under the existing PM-KUSUM scheme, which promotes solar energy in the agriculture sector, or through a standalone scheme, Sarangi said on Monday during a media briefing on 7th Agrivoltaics World Conference 2026 which is scheduled to be held from 21 to 23 October.
Higher costs, dual land use
Agri-photovoltaics involves installing solar panels on elevated structures over agricultural land, allowing farmers to continue cultivation underneath while generating electricity from the same plot. Technology-wise, photovoltaic is the same as that in conventional ground-mounted solar projects. The difference lies in the additional infrastructure required to elevate the panels and leave sufficient space for farming activities beneath them.
According to Sarangi, the panels are typically installed at a height of around 3.5 to 4 metres above the ground to allow farmers to carry out routine agricultural operations, including the movement of machinery, without interruption.
However, the additional civil and structural infrastructure makes agri-photovoltaic projects around 25-30% more expensive than conventional ground-mounted solar projects, Sarangi said. “Our objective will be to meet this gap of 25% which will be there in putting up this kind of tilted structure,” he added.
Spreading solar capacity across states
Sarangi said the push is likely to help in expanding renewable energy concentration beyond five states where 85% of the solar capacity is located. Such concentration puts a lot of stress on creating the infrastructure to transmit the electricity from one corner of the country to the rest.
“So we have seen that as more and more transmission lines come up in a certain pocket. There are local resistances, there are Right of Way (RoW) related issues, there are land acquisition related issues. So this is definitely causing some degree of concern as to how we can supplement transmission infrastructure to support our enabled capacity. So the solution lies in expanding it to other states where they will also be able to generate it within the state and consume it within the state,” he said.
According to him, deployment of agri-photovoltaics will mainly help states which have less non-agricultural land by allowing large scale deployment of solar without compromising on food security requirements.
Notably, initial assessment studies conducted by the government have found that while deployment of agri-photovoltaic is suitable for fruits and leafy vegetables, it has not been found to be suitable for crops such as rice and sugarcane.