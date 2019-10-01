After setback at WTO, India likely to ‘rework’ more export schemes

With India losing a key trade dispute with the United States at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on export subsidies, it will likely expedite a process to replace or restructure various WTO-incompatible export schemes in the coming months, a source said.

A WTO dispute settlement panel is learnt to have ruled in favour of the US that had claimed that New Delhi offered illegal export subsidies and “thousands of Indian companies are receiving benefits totaling over $7 billion annually from these programmes”. These export subsidies were in violation of the WTO’s subsidies and countervailing measures (SCM) pact, the US had alleged.

India is awaiting the panel’s final report and its precise findings, which is expected soon, said another source, indicating that a detailed impact assessment would be done once the report was received. Analysts say what comes as a blessing in disguise for India is the US move to block judges to the appellate tribunal, which will be crippled with just one judge left after December 11.

In that case, the fate of any appeal by India against a verdict in favour of the US remains uncertain. Unless a decision is made by the tribunal on the appeal, the findings of the WTO’s dispute panel cannot be binding on India, they have added.

In a business-as-usual scenario, though, once the dispute panel’s final report is made public, India would be required to appeal the ruling before an appellate body within 30 days. If the appellate body upholds the panel’s ruling, India will have to stop the export promotion schemes within a mutually-agreed-upon time frame, which is often a year. Here, too, India will have time to comply if it starts the restructuring of controversial programmes early. Last March, the US had challenged many Indian export subsidy programmes, including MEIS, Export Oriented Units Scheme; sector-specific schemes, including Electronics Hardware Technology Parks Scheme; special economic zones; Export Promotion Capital Goods Scheme; and duty free imports for re-exports. —FE