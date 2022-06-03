scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 03, 2022
Must Read

Aether Industries shares zoom 21 pc in debut trade

On NSE, Aether Industries was listed at Rs 704, a premium of 9.65 percent.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
June 3, 2022 6:35:08 pm
Aether Industries is a specialty chemicals manufacturer in India. (Representative image: Pexels)

Shares of speciality chemicals company Aether Industries on Friday surged 21 per cent against its issue price of Rs 642.

The stock made its debut at Rs 706.15, registering a jump of 9.99 per cent from the issue price on BSE. It rallied 20.98 per cent to settle at its upper circuit limit of Rs 776.75.

On NSE, it was listed at Rs 704, a premium of 9.65 per cent. The stock jumped 20.62 per cent to end at Rs 774.40.

Also Read |Aether Industries lists at 10% premium over issue price, hits upper circuit

In volume terms, 5.71 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 39.32 lakh shares at NSE during the session.

Best of Express Premium
In words and between the lines, the messages in RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat&#...Premium
In words and between the lines, the messages in RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat&#...
Tony Fadell Interview: ‘I see pain-killing products all over, you just ha...Premium
Tony Fadell Interview: ‘I see pain-killing products all over, you just ha...
From coercion to swindle to China link: The menace of rising loan app scamsPremium
From coercion to swindle to China link: The menace of rising loan app scams
Social media: Appeal panels may be set up for grievancesPremium
Social media: Appeal panels may be set up for grievances
More Premium Stories >>

The company’s market valuation stood at Rs 9,669.19 crore on BSE.

The initial public offer of Aether Industries was subscribed 6.26 times last month.

The initial share sale had a fresh issue of up to Rs 627 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 28,20,000 equity shares.

Its price range was fixed at Rs 610-642 per share.

Aether Industries is a speciality chemicals manufacturer in India, focused on producing advanced intermediates and speciality chemicals, involving complex and differentiated chemistry and technology core competencies.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 03: Latest News
Advertisement