Advisory Committee recommends 2020-21 as next base year for national accounts: Govt

The Advisory Committee on National Accounts Statistics (ACNAS) has recommended considering 2020-21 as the next base year for national accounts as against the earlier recommended 2017-18, Minister of State for Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjit Singh informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

“The ACNAS had earlier recommended to revise the base year of national accounts from 2011-12 to 2017-18 in view of the likely availability of requisite data. The issue of the base year revision was discussed by ACNAS again in its recent meeting held on October 30, 2019 and it was recommended to the Ministry to consider 2020-21 as the next base year of national accounts in view of the structural reforms in the economy,” Rao said in a written reply to a question in the Upper House. The present base year for gross domestic product is 2011-12.

On November 15, while stating its decision to not release the results of the Consumer Expenditure Survey 2017-2018, the Ministry had said that the Advisory Committee on National Accounts Statistics has “separately recommended that for rebasing of the GDP series, 2017-18 is not an appropriate year to be used as the new base year.”

As per the United Nations System of National Accounts (UN SNA)-2008, the member countries are required to revise the base year of their macroeconomic indicators like gross domestic product (GDP), gross value added (GVA), Index of Industrial Production (IIP), Consumer Price Index (CPI) periodically.

The ACNAS includes experts from the central and state governments, academia, the Reserve Bank of India and other domain experts.

While selecting a new base year, several activities, including new surveys, are to be planned and carried out to have the latest data for use in the revised base year, the minister said in his reply.

In another reply in Rajya Sabha, the minister said that the government has decided to create a Statistical Business Register by utilising the data collected through 7th Economic Census.

The Statistical Business Register will contain information pertaining to key economic activities of the establishments.

