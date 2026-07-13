Aditya Birla Renewables to acquire Shell-owned Solenergi Power for Rs 17,200 crore

The Birla buyout is among the largest acquisitions in the country’s renewable energy sector both by value and scale. (Image: Website)

Aditya Birla Renewables, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla group controlled-Grasim Industries Ltd, has signed an agreement to acquire 100% equity shares and securities of Solenergi Power Pvt Ltd, which owns the Sprng Energy group of companies, from Shell Overseas Investment B.V, a wholly owned subsidiary of UK’s Shell PLC. The transaction is at an enterprise value of Rs 17,200 crore ($1.8 billion).

The Birla buyout is among the largest acquisitions in the country’s renewable energy sector both by value and scale.

“The equity consideration payable to the seller will be determined after adjusting for debt, cash, and other items as specified in the transaction documents,” the Birla group said. The acquisition is proposed to be funded through a mix of debt and equity infusion from Grasim and funds managed by Global Infrastructure Partners — part of Blackrock.