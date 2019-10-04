Godrej calls for cut in personal I-T rates

Calling for a reduction in personal income-tax rates after the recent reduction in corporate tax rate, Godrej Group Chairman Adi Godrej said more measures need to be taken to stimulate GDP growth and there is need to provide more stimulus to the industry.

“The government should provide more stimulus … the current growth rate of the economy is slow and we need to stimulate it. We need to have the growth rate up and even if it means that the fiscal deficit goes up, I do not think it matters. It must do,” the chairman said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s India Economic Summit.

Godrej said the recent cut in corporate tax rate will help the business cycle and also help in improving the consumption. Going ahead though, he said, more specific measures need to be taken to boost consumption, he added.

“(Corporate tax rate cut) will certainly help the business cycle and help consumption go up…I think they (government) will announce some reduction in personal income tax rates and there will be other measures for specific industries to increase consumption,” he said. Gordej further said that the Reserve Bank of India has undertaken rate cuts but they need to be better transmitted.

When asked to list few measures to revive growth, especially in the FMCG sector, Godrej said: “GDP growth is low, we need to do more and more to stimulate the economy and increase the GDP growth”.

The government had on September 20 announced cuts in tax rates for domestic companies to 22 per cent and for new domestic manufacturing companies to 15 per cent.

The new effective tax rate inclusive of surcharge and cess for domestic companies is 25.17 per cent and for new domestic manufacturing companies is 17.01 per cent. Earlier, the tax rate for companies with annual sales over Rs 400 crore was 30 per cent (exclusive of surcharge and cess).

The Task Force on drafting direct tax law, which submitted its report to the government in August that is yet to be made public, has recommended rationalisation of personal income tax rates along with the reduction in corporate tax rates.

A cut in tax rates is being seen necessary to boost consumption demand and thereby, the overall economic growth, which had slipped to a 25-quarter low of 5 per cent in April-June. The overall economic slowdown has also started to reflect in the government’s revenues.

Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections fell to a 19-month low of Rs 91,916 crore in September, while net direct tax collections during April 1-September 15 grew at just 5 per cent to Rs 4.4 lakh crore, as against the annual targeted growth rate of 17.3 per cent.