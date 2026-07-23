Adani Power weighs nuclear development at two former Jaiprakash Associates’ thermal plant sites, waits for ‘rules’

Adani Power is targeting 10 gigawatt-electric (GWe) of nuclear capacity by 2035 and is in the process of identifying sites for project location. (Representative image)

Adani Power is evaluating two sites in Madhya Pradesh — Bina and Nigrie — for possible nuclear power projects. Both sites currently house thermal power plants that were acquired by the Adani Group through its takeover of Jaiprakash Associates’ power assets.

In a post earnings call, the company said the sites have substantial land banks and are being evaluated for their potential to host future nuclear power projects as part of its expansion plans.

“So, fortunately, going forward, we will have this as a land bank available, whether we want to go for expansion of thermal or whether we want to go for nuclear,” the company said. “In the case of Bina, we are also exploring the possibility of whether we can develop the nuclear, whether the site is conducive from the point of view of various requirements. So, we have not yet planned anything, but these are the two sites where a good land bank is available and going forward, these sites will be obviously available for any growth opportunity,” it added.