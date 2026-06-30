Shipping conglomerate MSC group acquires 49 pc stake in Vizhinjam Port for over Rs 13,000 crore

Built at a cost of around Rs 8,900 crore under public-private partnership (PPP) mode, the transshipment port is operated by the Adani Group, with the Kerala government holding the majority stake. (Photo Credit: X/PortOfVizhinjam)

Geneva-based Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Group, the world’s largest shipping transport and logistics conglomerate, has acquired a 49 per cent stake in Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Limited (AVPPL) for US $ 1.397 billion (over Rs 13,000 crore).

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) and MSC Group’s terminal arm, Terminal Investment Limited (TiL), on Tuesday announced a definitive agreement which represents the single largest foreign private investment in Indian port infrastructure.

TiL is one of the world’s largest container terminal operators and part of the MSC Group comprising a portfolio of more than 100 container terminals across five continents and a throughput of more than 70 million TEUs per annum.