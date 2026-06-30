Shipping conglomerate MSC group acquires 49 pc stake in Vizhinjam Port for over Rs 13,000 crore

3 min readJun 30, 2026 12:15 PM IST
Geneva-based Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Group, the world’s largest shipping transport and logistics conglomerate, has acquired a 49 per cent stake in Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Limited (AVPPL) for US $ 1.397 billion (over Rs 13,000 crore).
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) and MSC Group’s terminal arm, Terminal Investment Limited (TiL), on Tuesday announced a definitive agreement which represents the single largest foreign private investment in Indian port infrastructure.
TiL is one of the world’s largest container terminal operators and part of the MSC Group comprising a portfolio of more than 100 container terminals across five continents and a throughput of more than 70 million TEUs per annum.
Vizhinjam port, located near Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, has a capacity of 1.6 million TEUs and is undergoing expansion that will increase capacity 3.5 times to 5.7 million TEUs.
TiL will invest $ 1.397 billion, equivalent to its proportionate 49% share of $ 2.85 billion, APSEZ said in a statement. “The partnership enhances volume visibility and accelerates ramp-up at Vizhinjam port, supported by incremental cargo volumes. This marks the third major collaboration between APSEZ and MSC following joint ventures at ports in Mundra (container terminal No 3) and Ennore,” it said.
“Vizhinjam port has emerged as a premier transshipment hub and ramped up at an unprecedented pace, becoming the first Indian port to earn the unique distinction of crossing 2 million TEUs within 18 months of operations,” said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO, APSEZ.
The strategic collaboration between APSEZ and MSC Group will deliver significant advantages for APSEZ, including enhanced volume visibility and accelerated ramp-up ahead of plan, driven by additional cargo volumes, APSEZ said. It will also enable higher share of Bangladesh cargo, largely dependent on competing Southeast Asian transshipment hubs and strengthen its presence on East Africa trade routes.
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TiL is one of the world’s largest container terminal operators and part of the MSC Group comprising a portfolio of more than 100 container terminals across five continents and a throughput of more than 70 million TEUs per annum.
Commissioned in December 2024, Vizhinjam port is India’s first deep-draft mega transshipment port with 1.6 million TEU capacity. The port is undergoing expansion that will increase capacity 3.5x to 5.7 million TEUs by December 2028. Vizhinjam port is strategically located just 10 nautical miles from the East-West shipping route connecting Europe, the Persian Gulf, and the Far East.
The port features a natural draft of 18–20m, a 2.9 km breakwater, an 800m berth, and advanced infrastructure, including 8 quay cranes and 24 fully automated yard cranes. As India’s first automated port, Vizhinjam combines cutting-edge container handling systems, a world-class IT platform, and an AI-enabled indigenous Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS) to drive operational efficiency, safety and reliability.
During FY26, Vizhinjam port handled 1.3 million TEUs. In its first year, Vizhinjam port handled 1.3 million TEUs and 615 vessels, becoming the fastest Indian port to cross the 1 million TEU milestone. Within 18 months, it surpassed 2 million TEUs and 950 vessels, setting another national record. In June 2026, Vizhinjam welcomed its 1,000th vessel. The port has handled over 70 Ultra Large Container Vessels (ULCVs) — the highest among Indian ports — along with 283 vessels exceeding 300 m in length and 98 vessels requiring drafts greater than 16 m.