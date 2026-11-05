Adani Ports to acquire European liquid storage operator Evos for Rs 27,200 crore

In a major step towards strengthening its international presence, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) has agreed to acquire 100% of Netherlands-headquartered Evos B.V., Europe’s second-largest independent liquid storage operator, from Igneo Infrastructure Partners for an enterprise value of €2.56 billion (around Rs 27,200 crore). The all-cash transaction marks one of APSEZ’s most significant overseas acquisitions and establishes a substantial presence for the Indian port operator across key European energy and industrial markets.

Announced on Thursday, the proposed acquisition will give APSEZ ownership of eight port-based liquid storage terminals across the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Belgium and Malta. The transaction values Evos at an equity value of €1.18 billion, translating into an acquisition multiple of 11.7 times its calendar year 2025 enterprise value-to-EBITDA.

The financial profile of Evos makes the acquisition particularly significant. The company reported revenue of €392 million and EBITDA of €219 million in CY25, delivering an EBITDA margin of 56%. With storage capacity of 6.3 million cubic metres and annual throughput of 37 million metric tonnes, Evos brings considerable scale and operational strength to APSEZ’s international portfolio, Adani Ports said.

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More importantly, the acquisition adds a high-margin, cash-generative business with substantial revenue visibility. Evos operates at an average commercial occupancy of 99%, supported by long-term customer relationships, take-or-pay contracts and consumer price index-linked agreements. Its investment-grade credit rating and a diversified portfolio of Tier-I customers, including global energy majors, industrial companies, chemical manufacturers and commodity traders, further strengthen its business fundamentals, the company said.

European presence

The acquisition also provides APSEZ with access to strategically important European energy hubs, particularly the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region, Hamburg and the Mediterranean. Evos operates 452 storage tanks, has 63 vessel and barge berths, and benefits from extensive pipeline connectivity, including links to Schiphol airport and the Central Europe Pipeline System, it said.

Its product portfolio spans conventional fuels such as gasoline, gasoil, marine fuels and jet fuel, alongside emerging energy products including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), biofuels, methanol and bioethanol. This diversification positions APSEZ to participate in Europe’s evolving energy landscape and the long-term transition towards cleaner fuels.

Commenting on the acquisition, APSEZ Managing Director Karan Adani said Evos represented an important milestone in the company’s journey towards handling one billion tonnes of cargo and building a globally integrated transport platform. He said the acquisition would provide a significant presence across key international liquid storage and energy hubs while enabling the company to support Europe’s sustainable energy transition.

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Strategically, the transaction will strengthen APSEZ’s earnings quality and reduce its dependence on any single geography. Evos’ 56% EBITDA margin is significantly higher than APSEZ’s international ports EBITDA margin of 44.8% reported in the first half of FY27, making the acquisition potentially margin-accretive.

Following the deal, APSEZ’s global network will expand to 28 ports and terminals across 10 countries. Its pro forma net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is estimated at 2.76 times, based on APSEZ’s FY26 and Evos’ CY25 financials, and is expected to decline to approximately 2.5 times by FY27.

Funding and outlook

The transaction will be debt-funded, with MUFG acting as the sole underwriter and providing financing commitments of up to €2.8 billion. Regulatory approvals and works council consultations will commence immediately, with completion subject to the necessary clearances.

The acquisition comes as APSEZ continues to strengthen its international operations. In the first half of FY27, its international ports business recorded revenue of Rs 3,586 crore and EBITDA of Rs 1,608 crore, while volumes rose to 47 million metric tonnes from 17 million metric tonnes in the corresponding period last year.

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For APSEZ, the Evos acquisition is more than a geographical expansion. It represents a strategic shift towards building a diversified global infrastructure platform, combining India’s growing maritime capabilities with Europe’s established energy logistics network. By adding predictable, hard-currency earnings and exposure to the changing global fuel ecosystem, the deal could significantly strengthen the company’s long-term international growth ambitions.