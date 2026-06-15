Adani, US’ Jabil to build AI data centre infrastructure platform in India

Adani Group and Jabil Inc, a global leader in engineering, supply chain and manufacturing solutions, on Monday announced the intent to form a strategic alliance to establish a vertically integrated AI and data centre infrastructure manufacturing platform in India.

The alliance integrates Jabil’s six decades of advanced engineering, cross-industry manufacturing expertise, and proven hyperscale data centre solutions with Adani Group’s massive infrastructure footprint, green energy portfolio, logistics network, and rapidly expanding domestic data centre operations, Adani group said in a statement. This powerful combination will be structured to directly address the explosive local and global demand for AI-ready data centre hardware, it said.

“The platform plans to deploy multi-GW high-density AI Rack manufacturing capacity in India,” it said in a statement. This will serve the critical infrastructure needs of global hyperscalers, co-location facilities, and enterprise data centres through the advanced manufacturing and integration of next-generation liquid-cooled AI racks, servers, storage, and networking systems utilizing state-of-the-art SMT (Surface Mount Technology) and complex box-build processes, it said.

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“Beyond computing racks, the alliance encompasses full-spectrum white space and grey space device manufacturing. This includes power distribution units (PDUs), coolant distribution units (CDUs), transformers, switchgears, bus bars and advanced thermal management systems. Together, Adani and Jabil intend to deliver an end-to-end, design-to-deployment hardware ecosystem, providing infrastructure builders with a highly integrated single-source solution, Adani statement said.

This initiative addresses a global market opportunity exceeding $3 trillion over the next seven years, driven by structural investments in AI compute, it said.

India’s data centre market is at an inflection point, with industry forecasts projecting capacity to reach between 5-8 GW by 2030, fuelled by growing AI demand, cloud expansion, and data localization requirements. As global hyperscalers accelerate investment in the country’s digital infrastructure — with more than$50 billion in planned spending across data centres, cloud, and AI ecosystems — India’s focus on data sovereignty is reshaping technology supply chains.

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Coupled with the requirements of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, these trends are driving increased demand for domestically manufactured hardware and strengthening India’s position as a strategic technology manufacturing hub. Furthermore, the Union Budget 2026’s landmark tax holiday for data centres until 2047 significantly enhances the global export competitiveness of India-based manufacturing.

Jabil, which recorded $29.8 billion in revenue for fiscal year 2025, continues to be a leader in the global AI data centre buildout. Following strategic US infrastructure expansions and the acquisitions of Hanley Energy Group and Mikros Technologies, Jabil brings comprehensive power management and precision thermal solutions capabilities to this Indian platform, it said.