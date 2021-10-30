Adani Group to pick up minority stake in Cleartrip

Adani Group on Friday said it would acquire a “significant minority stake” in online travel aggregator and ticket booking portal Cleartrip, which is a part of the Flipkart group.

The acquisition, as a part of its diversification plan, is in all likelihood its first inorganic investment in the digital space, apart from its investment in its own data centres.



“The investment will further enhance the strategic partnership between the Adani Group and the Flipkart Group … As a part of the investment, Cleartrip will also serve as the Adani Group’s OTA (online travel aggregator) partner,” the group said.

The stake acquisition in Cleartrip is in line with the group’s plans of launching a SuperApp, said Gautam Adani, chairman, Adani Group.