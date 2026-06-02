Adani group posts record $16 billion capex, all-time high EBITDA of Rs 94,834 crore in FY26

The group reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 94,834 crore ($10 billion), an all-time high and 5.6% higher than the previous year. (Gautam Adani/File Photo)

The Adani group on Tuesday said it undertook capital expenditure of Rs 1.53 lakh crore ($16.1 billion) in FY26, describing it as the highest annual capex by any Indian corporate group.

The conglomerate said nearly 80% of the investments were directed towards its core infrastructure businesses spanning energy, utilities, transport and logistics. As a result, the group’s asset base expanded to Rs 7.85 lakh crore ($82.2 billion), reflecting an accelerated investment cycle.

The group reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 94,834 crore ($10 billion), an all-time high and 5.6% higher than the previous year. Core infrastructure businesses accounted for 87% of the EBITDA, providing stability and visibility to earnings, it said in a statement.