Adani Group to invest $100 billion in AI-ready data centres by 2035

The Adani Group said Tuesday that it will invest $100 billion to build renewable energy-powered AI-ready data centres by 2035, as the ports to energy conglomerate looks to tap into the growing demand for such infrastructure in the world, with India hoping to position itself as a key destination for these facilities.

The investment is expected to catalyse by 2035 an additional $150 billion across server manufacturing, advanced electrical infrastructure, sovereign cloud platforms and supporting industries. Together, this is projected to create a $250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem in India over the decade, the company said in a statement.

“Nations that master the symmetry between energy and compute will shape the next decade. India is uniquely positioned to lead… India will not be a mere consumer in the AI age. We will be the creators, the builders and the exporters of intelligence,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group.