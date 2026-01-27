Adani Group, Embraer announce strategic collaboration on regional transport aircraft in India

Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha said the collaboration is not just about assembling a regional aircraft but also about progressive technology transfer, skilling, having robust supply chain as well as making India a trusted manufacturing hub for regional aircraft.

Adani Group and Brazilian major Embraer on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration that aims to have a final assembly for regional transport aircraft in India.

India is one of the world’s fastest growing civil aviation markets and the partnership will look to help enhance air connectivity to Tier 2 and 3 cities.

The partnership was announced at a function at the civil aviation ministry in the national capital on Tuesday.

Adani Defence & Aerospace Director Jeet Adani said with the Embraer collaboration, a regional aircraft manufacturing facility will be set up in India.

Embraer makes commercial jets with up to 150 seats.

With the partnership, Adani Group, which already has a good presence in the fast-growing Indian aviation space, will be making its foray into building aircraft in India.

The two companies will also set up a Final Assembly Line (FAL) for regional transport aircraft in the country.
Adani Defence & Aerospace President & CEO Ashish Rajvanshi said the collaboration is a “watershed” in Aatma Nirbharata (self-reliance) of the country.

The venture with the Adani Group will be a major fillip for the Brazilian major in India’s civil aviation space where it aims to provide cost-competitiveness with its regional jets.

 

