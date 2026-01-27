Adani Group, Embraer announce strategic collaboration on regional transport aircraft in India

Adani Group and Embraer partner to set up a regional aircraft assembly line in India.

Adani Group and Brazilian major Embraer on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration that aims to have a final assembly for regional transport aircraft in India.

India is one of the world’s fastest growing civil aviation markets and the partnership will look to help enhance air connectivity to Tier 2 and 3 cities.

The partnership was announced at a function at the civil aviation ministry in the national capital on Tuesday.

Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha said the collaboration is not just about assembling a regional aircraft but also about progressive technology transfer, skilling, having robust supply chain as well as making India a trusted manufacturing hub for regional aircraft.