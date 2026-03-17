Adani’s resolution plan for Jaiprakash Associates gets NCLT approval

Adani secured the highest support, receiving 89% of creditors’ votes, ahead of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) and the Vedanta Group. (File photo)

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the resolution plan of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) for the bankrupt Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

“We hereby inform you that the NCLT has orally pronounced an order on March 17, 2026 approving the resolution plan dated October 14, 2025 submitted by Adani Enterprises, the successful resolution applicant,” AEL said in an exchange filing.

Adani Enterprises, the flagship firm of the Adani Group, had secured creditor approval for its Rs 14,535 crore bid to acquire the Jaiprakash Associates in November 2025. AEL outbid Vedanta and Dalmia Bharat for Jaiprakash Associates.

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of JAL, a company undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the IBC approved the Resolution Plan submitted by Adani Enterprises. AEL received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Resolution Professional (RP) on November 19, 2025.