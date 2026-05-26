Adani commissions world’s largest single-location battery storage outside China

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), India’s largest renewable energy company, has commissioned a cumulative 3.37 Gigawatt-hour (GWh) Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), the world’s largest single-location battery storage deployment outside China.

The deployment includes the 1.37 GWh capacity commissioned in March 2026, taking AGEL’s total operational BESS capacity at Khavda, Gujarat to 3.37 GWh. The project was delivered within just 10 months of commencement of on-site construction, marking one of the fastest utility-scale battery storage deployments globally, AGEL said.

China’s biggest battery energy storage system — and currently the world’s largest single-site electrochemical battery storage facility — is the Envision Energy Jingyi Chagan Hada Energy Storage Power Station in Inner Mongolia with a capacity of 4 GWh.

The commissioning marks a major milestone in strengthening grid reliability, peak-hour supply and enabling renewable energy to deliver dependable, round-the-clock power at scale, it said in a statement. AGEL plans to add over 10 GWh of battery storage capacity in FY27 and scale this to 50 GWh over the next five years.

“AGEL’s 3.37 GWh BESS can store enough clean energy to power nearly one million homes for an entire day, supporting peak electricity demand of cities like Indore, Chandigarh or the entire state of Goa,” it said. It can also power more than 12 million LED bulbs continuously for ten hours. This would be a game changer as battery storage will help keep renewable heavy grids stable and deliver green power round-the-clock.

India’s clean energy transition is entering a new phase, powered not just by renewable generation, but by reliable renewable delivery. Adani Green Energy has commissioned 3.37 GWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) capacity at Khavda, Gujarat, marking the world’s largest… pic.twitter.com/pYJtWzR6mu — Adani Green Energy Ltd. (@AdaniGreen) May 26, 2026

“Large-scale energy storage will play a defining role in the next phase of India’s clean energy transition. As renewable energy capacity scales rapidly, storage infrastructure becomes critical for delivering reliable, round-the-clock clean power,” Sagar Adani, Executive Director, AGEL, said.

With the commissioning of the 3.37 GWh BESS at Khavda, AGEL is strengthening the foundation for resilient, dispatchable and flexible energy systems. “Our investments in battery storage reflect a long-term commitment to building future-ready clean energy infrastructure at global scale,” Adani said.

The BESS project integrates advanced energy management systems with lithium-ion battery technologies to optimise efficiency, reliability and grid responsiveness. AGEL’s BESS project has been strategically located at Khavda, Gujarat to further strengthen the world’s largest renewable energy plant where AGEL is developing 30 GW by 2029 of which 9.9 GW is already operational.

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AGEL currently has an operating renewable portfolio of 19.7 GW, the largest in India, spread across 12 states. The company has set a target of achieving 50 GW by 2030 aligned to India’s decarbonization goals.