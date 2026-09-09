BlackRock, Temasek back Adani Airports in $1 billion equity deal

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), the airport arm of Adani Enterprises Ltd, has entered into binding agreements to raise around $1 billion (Rs 9,825 crore) in primary equity from a consortium of leading domestic and global investors, the company said on Wednesday.

The investment will value AAHL at a pre-money equity valuation of around $18 billion, providing an external institutional valuation benchmark for the airport platform. The consortium comprises Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek, and funds managed by BlackRock.

After completion of the transaction, which will be carried out in three tranches, the investors will collectively hold approximately 5.54% in AAHL. The final tranche is expected to be completed by July 2027, the company said.

The fresh capital will be used to expand and modernise airport infrastructure across AAHL’s portfolio, develop integrated airport-city ecosystems and scale passenger-facing and other non-aeronautical businesses, including ground handling.

Airport capacity to be increased

AAHL said the investment would support its plans to increase airport capacity to serve around 200 million passengers annually. The company also plans around 22 million square ft of mixed-use development in the first phase of its Adani Airport City projects around its airports.

The airport operator said the investments are expected to deepen commercial monetisation, improve passenger experience and strengthen its integrated airport ecosystem. The funding comes as India’s aviation sector enters a phase of sustained passenger growth, capacity expansion, and infrastructure investment.

The transaction follows Adani Enterprises’ Rs 15,000-crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) in July 2026, described by the company as India’s largest QIP by a non-financial corporation. AAHL said the two transactions reflect continued access by the Adani portfolio to long-term domestic and global institutional capital.

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“This partnership marks an important milestone in building out the Adani Airports platform, and we are privileged to have such marquee, long-term investors alongside us on this journey,” Jeet Adani, non-executive director of AAHL, said.

He said expansion in air connectivity could catalyse trade, tourism, employment and regional development beyond airports, adding that the company would continue to invest in infrastructure, city-side developments and non-aeronautical businesses.

AAHL Chief Executive Arun Bansal said the company aimed to scale AAHL into the world’s largest airports platform, citing growth opportunities in India, rising consumer spending, and the momentum of city-side developments in urban centres.

AAHL manages eight airports across India, according to the company. It serves more than 23% of the total passenger traffic and operates an integrated platform covering aeronautical operations, passenger-facing non-aeronautical offerings, and city-side development.

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The proposed fund-raising will value Adani Airports as one of the world’s most valuable airport platforms, with a post-money equity valuation of about $19 billion and an enterprise value of nearly $21 billion. The valuation translates into around 37 times trailing and 28 times forward EV/EBITDA, according to the company.

The transaction is also expected to bring in long-term capital from some of the world’s leading infrastructure and investment institutions, including Alphawave, Premji Invest, Temasek and BlackRock. Adani Airports sees the participation as a validation of the long-term growth potential of India’s aviation sector, which it expects to compound at more than 10% annually over the next 15-20 years.

Multiple growth avenues in aviation market

India’s aviation market has significant headroom for growth, with passenger traffic at only around one-third of China’s. This leaves ample scope for expansion in air travel, airport infrastructure and related businesses. The fresh capital will support airport infrastructure and related projects aimed at boosting trade and tourism.

The company also sees significant growth potential in assets and initiatives already under development. Navi Mumbai airport, commissioned in December 2025 with 20 million-passenger capacity, is ramping up and entering its next development phase.

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Adani Airports also expects its non-aeronautical businesses to drive growth. The company has spent the past four years building out these businesses, with the strategy now beginning to yield results.

Another major growth opportunity is the development of airport cities around its airports. Adani Airports had announced a 22-million-square-foot development in the first phase of its airport-city plans a few months ago. The company expects the latest capital infusion to accelerate the creation of large-scale commercial and infrastructure developments around its airport network, creating additional revenue streams beyond aviation and strengthening the long-term value of its airport assets.