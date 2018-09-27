ACs, fridge, diamonds costlier after import duty hike; check the full list

The government Wednesday raised import duties on 19 categories of “non-essential items” including washing machines, air conditioners and radial tyres in a bid to check the widening current account deficit resulting from high crude oil prices and historic dip in rupee value.
The announcement follows a decision taken by the government on September 14 that the centre would impose curbs on import of non-essential items as CAD widened to 2.4 per cent of the GDP in the first quarter of 2018-19.
The enhanced duty rates has come into effect from midnight of September 26-27, said a government statement.
Here is the full revised list
Raised from 10 per cent to 20 per cent
- Air conditioners
- Washing machines with less than 10 kg category
- Household refrigerators
From 7.5 per cent to 10 per cent
- Compressors, which are used in refrigerators and air conditioners
From 10 per cent to 15 per cent
- Speakers
- Radial car tyres
- Tableware, kitchenware and other household items of plastic
- Articles of plastic such as boxes, bottles, cases, insulated ware and containers
- Office stationery
- Furniture fittings
- Decorative sheets, statuettes, beads and bangles
- Trunk, suitcases, executive cases, briefcases, travel bags and other bags
- Bath, shower bath, bath sink and wash basin made of plastic
From 5 to 7.5 per cent
- Cut and polished diamonds
- Semi-processed diamonds
- Lab-grown diamonds
- Cut and polished coloured gemstones
Raised from 15 per cent to 20 per cent
- Articles of jewellery, goldsmith, silver wares
- Any jewellery-clad with precious metal
Raised from 20 per cent to 25 per cent
Imported footwear excluding parts of footwear such removable in-soles
From nil to 5 per cent
- Aviation turbine fuel
