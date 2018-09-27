Follow Us:
Thursday, September 27, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
ACs, fridge, diamonds costlier after import duty hike; check the full list

The enhanced duty rates has come into effect from midnight of September 26-27, said a government statement.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 27, 2018 11:59:32 am
The government Wednesday raised import duties on 19 categories of “non-essential items” including washing machines, air conditioners and radial tyres in a bid to check the widening current account deficit resulting from high crude oil prices and historic dip in rupee value.

The announcement follows a decision taken by the government on September 14 that the centre would impose curbs on import of non-essential items as CAD widened to 2.4 per cent of the GDP in the first quarter of 2018-19.

Here is the full revised list

Raised from 10 per cent to 20 per cent

  • Air conditioners
  • Washing machines with less than 10 kg category
  • Household refrigerators

From 7.5 per cent to 10 per cent 

  • Compressors, which are used in refrigerators and air conditioners

From 10 per cent to 15 per cent

  • Speakers
  • Radial car tyres
  • Tableware, kitchenware and other household items of plastic
  • Articles of plastic such as boxes, bottles, cases, insulated ware and containers
  • Office stationery
  • Furniture fittings
  • Decorative sheets, statuettes, beads and bangles
  • Trunk, suitcases, executive cases, briefcases, travel bags and other bags
  • Bath, shower bath, bath sink and wash basin made of plastic

From 5 to 7.5 per cent

  • Cut and polished diamonds
  • Semi-processed diamonds
  • Lab-grown diamonds
  • Cut and polished coloured gemstones

Raised from 15 per cent to 20 per cent

  • Articles of jewellery, goldsmith, silver wares
  • Any jewellery-clad with precious metal

Raised from 20 per cent to 25 per cent

Imported footwear excluding parts of footwear such removable in-soles

From nil to 5 per cent

  • Aviation turbine fuel

