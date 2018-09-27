ACs, fridge, diamonds costlier after import duty hike; check the full list

The enhanced duty rates will come into effect from midnight of September 26-27, said a government statement. (File image) The enhanced duty rates will come into effect from midnight of September 26-27, said a government statement. (File image)

The government Wednesday raised import duties on 19 categories of “non-essential items” including washing machines, air conditioners and radial tyres in a bid to check the widening current account deficit resulting from high crude oil prices and historic dip in rupee value.

The announcement follows a decision taken by the government on September 14 that the centre would impose curbs on import of non-essential items as CAD widened to 2.4 per cent of the GDP in the first quarter of 2018-19.

The enhanced duty rates has come into effect from midnight of September 26-27, said a government statement.

Here is the full revised list

Raised from 10 per cent to 20 per cent

Air conditioners

Washing machines with less than 10 kg category

Household refrigerators

From 7.5 per cent to 10 per cent

Compressors, which are used in refrigerators and air conditioners

From 10 per cent to 15 per cent

Speakers

Radial car tyres

Tableware, kitchenware and other household items of plastic

Articles of plastic such as boxes, bottles, cases, insulated ware and containers

Office stationery

Furniture fittings

Decorative sheets, statuettes, beads and bangles

Trunk, suitcases, executive cases, briefcases, travel bags and other bags

Bath, shower bath, bath sink and wash basin made of plastic

From 5 to 7.5 per cent

Cut and polished diamonds

Semi-processed diamonds

Lab-grown diamonds

Cut and polished coloured gemstones

Raised from 15 per cent to 20 per cent

Articles of jewellery, goldsmith, silver wares

Any jewellery-clad with precious metal

Raised from 20 per cent to 25 per cent

Imported footwear excluding parts of footwear such removable in-soles

From nil to 5 per cent

Aviation turbine fuel

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd