Accidents, fatalities on NHs fell 11% in 2025 as UP, MP led the way, shows data

With road safety initiatives bearing tangible results, the total number of road accidents and fatalities on the National Highways (NHs) in 2025 have reduced by over 11%, according to data tabled by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Road accidents on national highways have always remained a serious concern as it accounts for a larger chunk of road fatalities with data showing that NHs logging over 36% of road accident deaths, though it forms only 2.3% of total road network. Declining for the first time in the last three years, total accidents and fatalities on the NHs in 2025 were 1,34,307 and 57,482, respectively — over 11% less than 1,50,958 accidents and 64,772 fatalities in 2024, shows data. In 2023, 63,112 people lost their lives in 1,50,177 accidents on the national highways.