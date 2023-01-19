TCS, Infosys, HCLTech rank among the most valuable IT services brands globally

A total of four Indian companies–TCS, Infosys, HCLTech and Wipro–have been featured in the list of world’s top 10 most valuable IT service brands, as per Brand Finance’s rankings for 2023.

Accenture has succeeded in retaining its position as the most valuable IT services brand for the fifth consecutive year with a jump of 10 per cent bringing its brand valuation to US$39.9 billion. The company has also been ranked as the strongest IT services brand with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 87.8 out of 100 and a corresponding AAA brand rating.

At the second position is India’s Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with a brand value increase of 2 per cent, taking its valuation to US $17.2 billion. This year, TCS delivered several tailored transformation programmes for clients migrating to hybrid working.

Infosys, too, made it to the top three most valuable IT services brands globally with a valuation of US$13.0 billion, up by 2 per cent. Founded by Narayana Murthy in 1981, the company’s high brand strength rating of AAA was highlighted by Brand Finance.

HCLTech and Wipro have been ranked eighth and ninth, respectively, in the list.

Another Indian brand that made it to the top 25 is LTIMindtree — brand value up by 75 per cent to US$1.9 billion. After a successful merger between L&T Infotech and Mindtree in 2022, LTIMindtree has become the fastest-growing IT services brand globally.

Billionaire Anand Mahindra’s Tech Mahindra, with a brand value of US$3.5 billion, up by 15%, is one of the fastest-growing brands globally, improving its ranking by four positions this year, from fifteenth to eleventh — a bigger jump in ranking than any other brand, the report said.

Brand Finance also released the Global 500 2023 report which ranks Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani at second globally and first among Indians.

The Brand Guardianship Index is a global recognition of CEOs, who are building business value in a sustainable manner, by balancing the needs of all stakeholders – employees, investors, and the wider society.