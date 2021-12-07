Abheek Barua: ‘Consumption a problem as you go down income scale, may compromise growth’

Even as India clocked an impressive GDP growth in the second quarter and is expected to do well in the long term, Abheek Barua, chief economist, HDFC Bank told Sandeep Singh that consumption has been a bit of a laggard. Stating that there is growth at the top of the pyramid, he pointed out that there are issues at the bottom. He also called for an objective assessment of damage to the informal sector and corrective measures on the fiscal. Edited excerpts:

How do you see the second quarter GDP growth? Does it give you the confidence of a strong GDP growth revival?

The second half of October and November have been a little weak, in terms of the broad high frequency indicators, but there is enough reason to believe that the kind of traction we saw in Q2 will continue to a degree unless you have a wave of pandemic, which I think is the biggest risk. For the year, we will end between 9.5 and 10 per cent, which means that, in the second half, we would see 5.1-5.2 per cent growth.

Which areas will drive growth?

In terms of some of the drivers of growth that we have seen, they remain more or less in place. Investment activity, contrary to popular perception, is fairly strong and it is coming from both the government and the private sector. Foreign direct investment flow is strong. On exports, hopefully, you won’t see a collapse due to Omicron. Consumption will provide some support although it has been a bit of a laggard. There are issues on how broad-based it is. As you go down the income scale, there is a problem with consumption, and that is something that could compromise long-term growth prospects.

During the festive season this year, credit growth was strong and higher than 2018. How do you read it?

One, of course, is the fact that the festive season coincided with the re-opening and we have seen a robust recovery. We certainly saw it in retail credit growth for banks including ourselves. Also, in number of sectors that escaped the brunt of virus, there has been a lot of hiring, attrition and salary escalation and that is one pocket where we are seeing both demand for product and credit.

While one part of the economy is doing well, there is another part — the informal sector — about which we don’t really know all that much and I would be a little careful about this. There seems to be a difference in their relative performance and that is reflected across some consumer product categories. If you go down the product value ladder, there are demand issues and the classic example is two-wheeler demand that has been relatively stagnant relative to cars, particularly the mid-tier and luxury segments.

So, has there been an income segment oriented economic division?

If you are looking at the pyramid, you are seeing a lot of growth at the top of the pyramid but as you go at the bottom, there are issues and I think that, for India, it can be a major problem, though, not immediately.

What led to this problem?

One of the problems with our economic management of Covid is that in comparison to other countries, the fiscal support was lower than developed economies and some of our peer emerging economies. So, absence of fiscal support could have created problems in the large informal sector that we have. We depended a lot on credit and monetary policy to drive growth and credit delivery tends to, because of the risk issues, not reach the lower tiers of the pyramid. However, the government has considerable focus on employment generation. We have some employment intensive PLI sectors like textile and we have also have thrust on infrastructure that involves construction, which is very employment intensive.

There was also an argument that more fiscal support will come in line with opening up of the economy. Do you think there is a scope for it now?

Fiscal policy has two components — support and stimulus. The way the government thought about fiscal expansion was largely as a stimulus. Thus, it made a legitimate argument when there was a clamour for more fiscal expansion- what is the point of providing a stimulus when everything is locked down.

There is, however, a case to be made that more fiscal support, not stimulus could have been provided simply to let small units survive during the periods of containment. There is no clear answer but I would argue for an objective assessment of damage to the informal sector followed some corrective measures on the fiscal side.

How do you see the stimulus package and its impact?

One can’t entirely blame the government for going slow on fiscal expansion during Covid because of the legacy issues. We do not have the kind of fiscal space that others have and that is a big constraint. Public debt is 87-88 per cent of GDP and that restricts the ability to expand the fisc further. Purely from a personal perspective, I would have liked to see more fiscal support coming and the acceptance of a little more fiscal slippage.

How big is the concern of the US Fed winding up stimulus programme faster?

(US Fed chair Jerome) Powell has actually said let’s do it faster as inflation is a big concern. It is not still fully priced into the market. An accelerated taper or simply the taper itself is something that cannot be ignored and the principal impact will be on financial markets. I don’t entirely buy the argument that markets had been sensitised to the taper prospect and it was all baked into asset prices even before the taper happened.