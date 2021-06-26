Aadhaar-PAN linkage deadline extended to Sept 30: Tax relief on ex-gratia for Covid deaths, aid for treatment costs

In light of the second Covid wave’s impact on the economy, the government on Friday announced income tax exemptions for monetary aids received by people for coronavirus treatment. It also gave tax exemption to ex-gratia received by kin of the deceased — if received from employers, the exemption is available without any upper limit, and, in case received from others, the waiver will be available up to Rs 10 lakh.

“In order to ensure that no income tax liability arises on this account, it has been decided to provide income-tax exemption to the amount received by a taxpayer for medical treatment from employer or from any person for treatment of Covid-19 during FY20 and subsequent years,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

“It has been decided to provide income-tax exemption to ex-gratia payment received by family members of a person from the employer of such person or from other person on the death of the person on account of Covid-19 during FY20 and subsequent years.

Explained Easing compliance burden for taxpayers

“The exemption shall be allowed without any limit for the amount received from the employer and the exemption shall be limited to Rs 10 lakh in aggregate for the amount received from any other persons,” it added.

Many taxpayers have received financial help from their employers and well-wishers for meeting their expenses incurred for treatment of Covid-19.

Necessary legislative amendments for the decisions shall be proposed in due course of time, it added.

In view of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, taxpayers are facing inconvenience in meeting certain tax compliances and also in filing response to various notices.

It also extended the due date of various compliances, including the last date of linkage of Aadhaar with PAN from June 30 to September 30, 2021 as well as last date for payment under Vivad se Vishwas by 2-4 months.

The last date of payment of amount under Vivad se Vishwas (without additional amount) which was earlier extended to June 30, 2021 is further extended to August 31, 2021.Last date of payment under Vivad se Vishwas (with additional amount) has been notified as October 31, 2021.